NCR retail prices rise at fastest pace in 11 years

MANILA, Philippines — The growth of retail prices in July in the National Capital Region (NCR) accelerated to the fastest pace in 11 years due to the rapid increase in food prices, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Data from the PSA showed the annual growth rate in the General Retail Price Index (GRPI) in the NCR stood at 5.1 percent in July, faster than the 4.7 percent expansion in June and was also the fastest since April 2011.

“This is the highest recorded annual growth rate since April 2011,” the PSA said.

The growth in NCR’s GRPI in July is also faster than the 1.8 percent increase in the same month last year.

“The higher annual growth rate of GRPI was primarily due to the higher annual growth rate in the food index at 6.6 percent from 5.4 percent in June 2022,” the PSA said.

Six other commodity groups also exhibited higher annual increases in July compared to the previous month. These are beverages and tobacco (5.5 percent in July from 5.2 percent in June); crude materials, inedible except fuels (2.4 percent in July from 2.1 percent in June); chemicals, including animal and vegetable oils and fats (three percent in July from 2.5 percent in June); manufactured goods classified chiefly by materials (3.3 percent in July from 3.2 percent in June); machinery and transport equipment (1.1 percent in July from one percent in June) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (1.1 percent in July from one percent in June).

Meanwhile, mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials decelerated to 31.6 percent in July from 36.6 percent in June.

From January to July, the average growth of NCR’s GRPI was at 3.4 percent.

GRPI measures the changes in retailers’ selling prices to consumers relative to a base year.

The index is used to monitor the economic situation of the retail trade sector.

In addition, it is used as a deflator of the national accounts, especially on retail trade, and serves as a basis for forecasting business on the sector.