ERC promotes energy literacy among users

MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has cited the need to empower consumers by providing them transparency in power rate regulation.

“The low hanging fruit is really transparency and accountability in rate regulation. If we truly want to empower our consumers, we need to give access to information that will allow them to make the right decisions,” ERC head Monalisa Dimalanta said.

“Engage them in an exercise to promote energy literacy.”

Last Oct. 28, the ERC, Department of Energy (DOE) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) signed the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 11552 or An Act Extending and Enhancing the Implementation of the Lifeline Rate.

RA 11552 amends Section 73 of Republic Act 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2021, extending from 20 years to 30 years the monthly electric bill aid or subsidy to be given to the “poorest of the poor” Filipino families.

Under the IRR, the ERC is mandated to coordinate with the DSWD to identify marginalized end-users, particularly beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps.

“This system allows us to approximate a consistent approach in making sure that social safety nets are applied uniformly and benefit those who really need them,” Dimalanta said.

Meanwhile, the ERC assured stakeholders that regulated entities — those that remain as natural monopolies — comply with rules “as their systems, their wires are the playing field.”

“If there is no level playing field, if players are not held accountable, there can be no genuine exercise of the right to choose. In other words, we need to create and then protect this enabling environment for us to achieve energy democracy,” Dimalanta said.

“The enhanced and extended lifeline contributes to President Marcos’ economic agenda as it gives more cohesive approach in coming up with a more effective support programs for the people who most need financial assistance,” she said.