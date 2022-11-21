^

Business

Climate action takes root in Intramuros

The Philippine Star
November 21, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Youth, artistic collectives and climate advocates gathered recently at the historical memorial in Plazuela de Santa Isabel, Intramuros for a local arts fair,  sharing stories and art about collective memory and hope in the midst of the climate crisis.

Organized by the Agam Agenda, Green Dreams of a Generation, 350Pilipinas, and Youth Advocates for Climate Action-Philippines, the arts fair titled “Taking Root” brought together young creatives and climate advocates who exhibited books and visual artworks, and performed music and poetry for climate action.

The local arts fair happened in the context of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt. The biggest international conference where environmental policies are negotiated, and world leaders meet to determine climate-related pathways and cooperations of many communities, including addressing loss and damage.

For more information, go to http://agamagenda.com and http://whenisnow.org

