^

Business

PDIC to auction closed banks’ farm lots

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
November 20, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) will put up for sale P27.2 million worth of 19 agricultural lots owned by padlocked banks.

PDIC said 19 agricultural lots in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao would be auctioned off on Dec.15.

These include 16 agricultural lots, two of which will be sold as one; and three mixed agricultural and residentials lots, two of which have improvements.

Lot sizes of the properties are between 544 square meters and 380,000 sqm.

Rates for the properties start at a minimum disposal price of P307,800 to as much as P4.4 million.

The lots, owned by closed banks under liquidation by PDIC, are located in Aklan, Antique, Batangas, Bulacan, Iloilo, Lanao del Norte, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Nueva Ecija, Palawan, and Rizal.

As the mandated liquidator, the PDIC sells closed bank-owned assets through public biddings and negotiated sales.

Proceeds of such transactions are added to the pool of liquid assets of the banks for distribution to uninsured depositors and other creditors subject to the rules on concurrence and preference of credits.

The disposal of these assets increases the chances of recovery of uninsured depositors and creditors of their trapped funds in the closed banks.

Meanwhile, proceeds from the sale of corporate assets are added to the Deposit Insurance Fund, PDIC’s main fund source for payment of valid deposit insurance claims.

PDIC reminded bidders of their responsibility to determine the actual condition, status, ownership, and other circumstances of the properties they want to acquire.

PDIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s more expensive in the Philippines

It’s more expensive in the Philippines

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
It really is more fun in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw

Japan’s Mitsukoshi mall opens in BGC

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Federal Land Inc., the real estate firm  of GT Capital Holdings, yesterday unveiled the Philippines’ first Mitsukoshi mall, located at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, beside Grand Hyatt Manila.
Business
fbtw

$157 billion offshore wind projects in the pipeline – DOE

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The Department of Energy is set to enhance the policies and guidelines governing offshore wind developments with over $157 billion worth of such projects in the country’s pipeline.
Business
fbtw
Deficit-to-GDP ratio eases to 6.5% in Q3 &nbsp;

Deficit-to-GDP ratio eases to 6.5% in Q3  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 days ago
The share of the budget deficit to the country’s output slightly softened to 6.5 percent in the third quarter, with...
Business
fbtw

Choosing the right bull

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Let me tell you a story about the Farmer and The Bulls.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

DPWH reviews right-of-way policies

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways is reviewing its issuances and policies on right-of-way as it bids to hasten the completion for big-ticket infrastructure projects.
Business
fbtw

Wrong thinking and bad conclusions

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Reaching the end of a job interview, the human resources person asked a young engineer fresh out of MIT, “And what starting salary were you looking for?”
Business
fbtw

MUFG sees Philippines growing by up to 8% in 2022

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines may post a faster gross domestic product growth of 7.5 to eight percent this year after recording a stronger-than-expected expansion in the third quarter, according to MUFG Bank Ltd.
Business
fbtw

Bank of China launches digital forex for firms

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Bank of China Manila has launched a new feature on its digital platform that makes it easier for clients to access foreign exchange products and services at their convenience.
Business
fbtw

Pork producers, DA partner for industry development

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Pork producers are working with the Department of Agriculture to develop a more cohesive action plan to protect and further develop the sector.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with