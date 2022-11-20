Sportsbooking site bets on exciting World Cup action

MANILA, Philippines — As the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar this week, Filipino fans can join in the action by betting on their favorite teams – the SportsPlus way.

SportsPlus is a premier mobile sportsbook site that offers competitive odds to adults – aged 21 and up – looking to get into online gaming. With SportsPlus, FIFA enthusiasts can now try their luck at betting on the results of the upcoming World Cup matches.

The site offers a user-friendly mobile interface to all bettors. No need for downloading additional apps; one may simply access the site on any standard mobile internet browser such as Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

The sportsbook site also offers convenience via its integration of GCash functionality. Users can cash in and cash out through their preexisting GCash accounts. SportsPlus also has a 24/7 customer service feature to assist users any time of the day

SportsPlus is also PAGCOR-accredited, which means that they are equipped to handle the delicate business of sportsbooking and thus ensures responsible gaming.