Choosing the right bull

Let me tell you a story about the Farmer and The Bulls.

A young man wished to marry the Farmer’s beautiful daughter, so he asked the father for permission.

The Farmer looked him over and said, “Son, stand out in that field. I’m going to release three bulls, one at a time. If you catch the tail of any of the three bulls, you can marry my daughter.”

The young man stood in the pasture awaiting the first bull.

The barn door opened, and the biggest, meanest-looking bull he had ever seen ran out. He decided that one of the following bulls had to be a better choice than this one, so he ran over to the side and let the bull pass through the pasture out the back gate.

The barn door opened again. Unbelievable. He had never seen anything so big and fierce in his life. It stood pawing the ground, grunting, slinging slobber as it eyed him. Whatever the next bull was like, it had to be a better choice than this one. He ran to the fence and let the bull pass through the pasture, out the back gate.

The door opened a third time; a smile came across his face. He saw the weakest, scrawniest little bull he had ever seen. This one was his bull. As the bull came running by, he positioned himself just right and jumped at the exact moment.

He grabbed... but the bull had no tail!1

Life carries challenges and opportunities. Some will be easy to take advantage of; some will be difficult. But once we let them pass (often in hopes of something better), those opportunities may never again be available. So always grab the first opportunity.

Of course, anything that comes in first would pose a challenge. There may be no precedents. There is no history to look back on, but this does not mean we back away and wait for the next easier “bull” to come. Most people seek the path of least resistance, and this is why they never grow. Go to the gym and we’ll learn a lot of lessons there. Skip the machines and go straight to the department of dumbbells and weights. Pick up the lightest one because it’s the easiest one to do, and you know as well as I do that this is a waste of time. You need to burn those muscles for growth and good results. Feel the heat, go to the limits, leave the gym tired but satisfied, and the results for the next few days will show you that your decision to do the hard ones has been correct.

A new company was formed during the pandemic. They gathered their people and together with our team, we organized a team-building activity, I spoke and synthesized the lessons learned from the activity. This new company shows a lot of promise. Led by experienced leaders, I do not doubt at all that the company will grow and do well. I talked about the challenge and opportunities of pioneering work. There is something meaningful and beautiful about pioneering work. You are there at the very start of the enterprise. One day as the company grows, you can claim that you were there when it started and that you were instrumental in its foundational building that led to the growth it is experiencing today.

Many people refuse to accept challenges and opportunities because of fear. They are still waiting for the next easier one to come their way. And you hear them say things like:

* “I’m not accepting the new assignment because I have other priorities in life.”

* “If, at first, you don’t succeed, try something else.”

* “I’ll get around to doing it once I find the time.”

And then the opportunity passes, and they wonder why nothing good’s happening to their lives.

Successful people do not take the path of least resistance; they choose the path of great perseverance. In the modern world of the promulgation of “quiet quitting” and the seemingly meaningful platitude of delivering the barest minimum to achieve “work-life balance,” what these fake and self-proclaimed “gurus” and “subject matter experts” have been propagating. They are still hoping that an “easier bull” of an opportunity will come so they can grab it. This would not work.

What we need is to seek growth; learn new things; stretch ourselves; upskill and upgrade. Don’t go for the thin, scrawny bull with no tail; choose the biggest and fiercest one. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. “When you’re bold, some people will think you’re crazy, but it’s more insane to be timid.”

