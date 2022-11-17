^

Business

S&P reaffirms Philippines' investment-grade 'BBB+' rating

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 17, 2022 | 9:57am
S&P reaffirms Philippines' investment-grade 'BBB+' rating
S&P said that this action reflects their expectation that the domestic economy will maintain its growth trajectory and fiscal performance will improve in the next 24 months.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Global credit watchdog S&P Global Ratings affirmed the Philippines’ investment grade rating amid nascent domestic economic recovery from the pandemic. 

In a statement on Thursday, S&P upheld the country’s "BBB+" investment grade rating with a “stable” outlook. 

S&P said this action reflects their expectation that the domestic economy will maintain its growth trajectory and its fiscal performance will improve in the next 24 months. 

S&P underscored the country’s “above-average economic growth potential,” considering the country’s modest 7.6% gross domestic product in the third quarter. Growth was kept afloat by consumer spending, which proved resilient amid painfully high inflation buffeting the Philippine economy.

The debt watcher noted that raising the country’s credit ratings is still in the books. If and when S&P acts on this hinges on developments that economists have been raising this year. 

“We may raise the ratings if the economy recovers much faster than we expect, and the government achieves more rapid fiscal consolidation. We may also raise the ratings if institutional settings, which contributed to a significant enhancement in the Philippines' pre-pandemic credit metrics over the past decade, further improve,” the credit watchdog said. 

The Duterte administration passed on a fiscal consolidation strategy to the new administration. The plan would see the national government implementing a bevvy of taxation measures to raise revenues.

This could prove ideal as S&P sees it. The national government was backed into a corner since fiscal space narrowed due to the Duterte administration’s borrowing spree to fund its pandemic response and the resulting debt servicing.

But the credit watchdog also noted that the Marcos Jr. administration’s policy support measures could hamper a “better fiscal outcome.” 

“The government's need to provide support measures countering high inflation hampers a better fiscal outcome,” the debt watcher said. 

S&P said the country’s fiscal balance could take years to rebound to 2019 levels, considering the depth of the economic contraction from the pandemic and response which deteriorated fiscal space. 

“So does slightly lower growth expectations against challenging external developments,” S&P said. 

The former administration held back for as long as it could from borrowing from creditors at the onset of the pandemic. Economic managers then feared that accruing high levels of debt could merit a downgrade from global rating houses. 

Even then, the debt watcher projected the national government would be able to trim the deficit to 5% of the GDP this year. If realized, this could prove narrower than the 6% recorded in 2021. 

S&P pointed out that the country’s economic growth could soften by 2023, in line with expectations of a global recession. The slowdown comes at the wake of central banks tightening interest rates in a bid to tame overheating inflation within their economies. 

The forecasted global recession is also expected to temper consumer spending. 

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, meanwhile, is expected to continue raising interest rates to tame inflation in the country which has not peaked. The key policy rate, currently at 4.25%, could land at 5% by tomorrow.

The credit watchdog also sees a downgrade in the picture if recovery from the pandemic loses steam. For S&P, this could lead to “a significant erosion of the country's long-term trend growth.”

“Indications of downward pressure on the ratings would be a sustained annual change in the net general government debt that is higher than 4% of GDP and the general government net debt stock exceeding 60% of GDP, or interest payments exceeding 15% of revenue on a sustained basis,” the debt watcher said. 

S&P pointed out that the country’s current account deficits could pave the way for the deterioration of the country’s external position, leading to a possible ratings downgrade. 

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Good and bad of plant-based eating

By Rey Gamboa | 12 hours ago
A growing number of Filipinos, mostly young adults, are embracing a lifestyle of alternative protein intake or what is now more popularly known as plant-based eating.
Business
fbtw
Creating an inclusive ASEAN economy

Creating an inclusive ASEAN economy

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
At the 2022 ASEAN Summit last week, while waiting for President Marcos to arrive for the CEO Roundtable meeting with top CEOs...
Business
fbtw
BSP keeps cap on credit card transactions

BSP keeps cap on credit card transactions

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The central bank announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday, covering mainly the maximum interest rates with which banks...
Business
fbtw
Vehicle sales up 31% in 10 months

Vehicle sales up 31% in 10 months

By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
Vehicle sales in the country continued to post double-digit growth in the 10 months of the year, according to data from the...
Business
fbtw

Rice and fish

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
There was this story of a school girl whose baon every school day was a cup of rice sprinkled with patis or fish sauce. That was all her parents could afford, the story on social media said.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CTS Global&rsquo;s brutal Q3 saved by unspent IPO proceeds

CTS Global’s brutal Q3 saved by unspent IPO proceeds

2 hours ago
Is the CTS PTS ineffective in a down or sideways market?
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: BSP takes a hike on Thursday and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: BSP takes a hike on Thursday and 2 more market updates

2 hours ago
Will the BSP also tone it down, or will it use our strong economic performance data as cover to stay the course?
Business
fbtw
Filinvest REIT declares another dud dividend

Filinvest REIT declares another dud dividend

3 hours ago
We are now in a “fool me twice” situation here.
Business
fbtw
Credit card charges up for review in January&nbsp;

Credit card charges up for review in January 

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
Credit card issuers are looking forward to a review of the cap imposed on credit card transactions, to be conducted by the...
Business
fbtw
Deficit-to-GDP ratio eases to 6.5% in Q3 &nbsp;

Deficit-to-GDP ratio eases to 6.5% in Q3  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The share of the budget deficit to the country’s output slightly softened to 6.5 percent in the third quarter, with...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with