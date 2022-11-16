Reopened economy pushes up EastWest Bank's Q3 earnings

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the Gotianun-led bank reported its net income soared 17% year-on-year to P1.5 billion in the July-September period.

MANILA, Philippines — EastWest Banking Corp. saw its bottom-line surge in the third quarter, as looser pandemic restrictions facilitated credit expansion.

However, profits in the first nine months sank 41.18% on-year to P3 billion, which the bank attributed to lower trading revenues that totaled P2.3 billion. Trading in 2021 “were above normal levels” for the bank, EastWest said, owing to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas accommodative monetary policy.

“Net income for 2022 is expected at P4.5 billion with fourth quarter at P1.5 billion or P6.0 billion on an annualized basis,” Jackie Fernandez, company president, said.

“While the income level is expected to be flattish, unlike 2021 when quarterly income was on a decreasing trend due to loan run-offs this year, income is on the uptrend as the Bank started to recover lost loan volumes and has rebuilt its fixed income portfolios,” Fernandez added.

Financial results showed EastWest reported total loans increased by 10% in the third quarter. Broken down, consumer loans grew 11% on an annual basis during the period while loans taken out by businesses and firms inched up 6% compared with a year ago.

Meanwhile, EastWest’s fixed income securities rebounded 72% year-on-year in the third quarter. Fees and other income, which proved to be a bright spot for banks at the onset of the pandemic as more Filipinos embrace cashless transactions, inched up 3% year-on-year to P3.2 billion in the third quarter.

The bank reported its deposit level stood at a steady P319.1 billion as of the third quarter. EastWest noted it started to deploy liquidity buffers to finance growth in its loans and fixed income securities segment.

Excluding trading income, the bank’s core revenues inched up 4% on-year to P20.4 billion in the in the first three quarters.

The bank’s operating expenses inched down 1% on-year to P12.6 billion in the third quarter, figures showed.

EastWest allotted P3.5 billion for credit losses provisions, which soared 65% on a yearly basis as “the current level of provisions is adequate as it shakes off the residual adverse impact of the pandemic.”

As of reporting, shares in EastWest Bank were trading down 1.47%.