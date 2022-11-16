^

Business

Reopened economy pushes up EastWest Bank's Q3 earnings

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 16, 2022 | 2:58pm
Reopened economy pushes up EastWest Bank's Q3 earnings
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the Gotianun-led bank reported its net income soared 17% year-on-year to P1.5 billion in the July-September period.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao, file

MANILA, Philippines — EastWest Banking Corp. saw its bottom-line surge in the third quarter, as looser pandemic restrictions facilitated credit expansion.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the Gotianun-led bank reported its net income soared 17% year-on-year to P1.5 billion in the July-September period.

However, profits in the first nine months sank 41.18% on-year to P3 billion, which the bank attributed to lower trading revenues that totaled P2.3 billion. Trading in 2021 “were above normal levels” for the bank, EastWest said, owing to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas accommodative monetary policy. 

“Net income for 2022 is expected at P4.5 billion with fourth quarter at P1.5 billion or P6.0 billion on an annualized basis,” Jackie Fernandez, company president, said.

“While the income level is expected to be flattish, unlike 2021 when quarterly income was on a decreasing trend due to loan run-offs this year, income is on the uptrend as the Bank started to recover lost loan volumes and has rebuilt its fixed income portfolios,” Fernandez added.

Financial results showed EastWest reported total loans increased by 10% in the third quarter. Broken down, consumer loans grew 11% on an annual basis during the period while loans taken out by businesses and firms inched up 6% compared with a year ago.

Meanwhile, EastWest’s fixed income securities rebounded 72% year-on-year in the third quarter. Fees and other income, which proved to be a bright spot for banks at the onset of the pandemic as more Filipinos embrace cashless transactions, inched up 3% year-on-year to P3.2 billion in the third quarter. 

The bank reported its deposit level stood at a steady P319.1 billion as of the third quarter. EastWest noted it started to deploy liquidity buffers to finance growth in its loans and fixed income securities segment. 

Excluding trading income, the bank’s core revenues inched up 4% on-year to P20.4 billion in the in the first three quarters. 

The bank’s operating expenses inched down 1% on-year to P12.6 billion in the third quarter, figures showed.

EastWest allotted P3.5 billion for credit losses provisions, which soared 65% on a yearly basis as “the current level of provisions is adequate as it shakes off the residual adverse impact of the pandemic.”

As of reporting, shares in EastWest Bank were trading down 1.47%.

EASTWEST BANKING CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Rice and fish

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
There was this story of a school girl whose baon every school day was a cup of rice sprinkled with patis or fish sauce. That was all her parents could afford, the story on social media said.
Business
fbtw
BSP keeps cap on credit card transactions

BSP keeps cap on credit card transactions

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The central bank announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday, covering mainly the maximum interest rates with which banks...
Business
fbtw
Hit by peso's slump, San Miguel reports lower 9-month earnings

Hit by peso's slump, San Miguel reports lower 9-month earnings

By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. reported its net income suffered in the first three quarters as a result of the peso’s...
Business
fbtw

Reforming the sugar industry (Part 2)

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 16 hours ago
The Philippine domestic sugar industry has a wide set of components along the value chain of production and trading.
Business
fbtw

In the right direction

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 3 days ago
Just recently, the National Economic and Development Authority reported that the country’s gross domestic product or GDP posted a 7.6 percent growth in the third quarter compared to the same period last ...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Asian stocks swing as Ukraine fears offset inflation hopes

Asian stocks swing as Ukraine fears offset inflation hopes

3 hours ago
World markets have rallied since last week after data showed US consumer prices rose much less than expected in October, suggesting...
Business
fbtw
Global recession fears sink foreign investment pledges in Q3

Global recession fears sink foreign investment pledges in Q3

By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 hours ago
Most of the investment commitments (34.5%) came from Japan, which pledged P4.5 billion. South Korea and Singapore each committed...
Business
fbtw
Musk delays Twitter relaunch after fake account frenzy

Musk delays Twitter relaunch after fake account frenzy

6 hours ago
The bid for more time came after authentic-looking fake accounts proliferated on the website that Musk bought for $44 billion...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: GCash no go on IPO and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: GCash no go on IPO and 2 more market updates

7 hours ago
I don’t actually want to buy shares of GLO just to snag a fractional interest of what might happen sometime down the...
Business
fbtw
Three out of four bitcoin investors have lost money: study

Three out of four bitcoin investors have lost money: study

8 hours ago
The number of people using smartphone apps allowing one to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies rose from 119,000 to 32.5 million...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with