In the right direction

Just recently, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) reported that the country’s gross domestic product or GDP posted a 7.6 percent growth in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

The main contributors to growth were wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, financial and insurance activities, and construction.

Major economic sectors likewise posted growth. Agriculture, forestry and fishing grew 2.2 percent while industry and services also reported growth of 5.8 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively. Stape crops such as palay and corn both sustained growth of one percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

According to Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, the country is on track to meet its 6.5 to 7.5 percent growth target after the economy’s faster-than-expected growth in the third quarter.

In a report from Congress, it was noted that the third quarter growth is the sixth consecutive period of recorded GDP growth since the second quarter of 2021.

GDP in the first nine months of 2022, the same report said, is now valued at P14.37 trillion or P1 trillion higher than the recorded GDP of P13.37 trillion in the same period last year.

It added that in the last quarter of 2022, the economy needs to expand by at least 3.3 percent to reach the lower-end of the government’s full-year growth target of 6.5 percent, or by 6.9 percent to achieve the higher-end growth target of 7.5 percent.

Meanwhile, gross national income growth jumped to 10.5 percent from 2.8 percent. Net primary income, comprised mainly of remittances from overseas Filipinos, recovered and rose by 94.6 percent in the third quarter, from a contraction of 52.4 percent in the same period in 2021.

The report emphasized that the Philippines ranked second among major ASEAN member states, following Vietnam’s double-digit expansion of 13.7 percent. Indonesia registered a 5.7 percent growth and Singapore, 4.4 percent.

In the same report, it was reported that total exports further grew by 13.1 percent in the third quarter, compared to 9.1 percent in the same period in 2021. However, total imports increased by 17.3 percent from 12.7 percent in the same period last year.

Household final consumption expenditure rose by eight percent in the third quarter, from a 7.1 percent growth in the same period last year. Except for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and clothing and footwear, all HFCE items posted an increase, with sectors like recreation and culture, restaurants and hotels, and transport registering double-digit growth rates.

Things are indeed looking rosier in so far as the local economy is concerned. And the NEDA emphasizes that growth must be inclusive so that it creates more jobs and hence contributes poverty reduction.

What should be done to further boost the Philippine economy in the coming months? With higher global inflation and the slowdown in the world economy, the Marcos administration must boost domestic demand, and increase the competitiveness of domestic production to sustain and further accelerate economic recovery.

In the immediate term, NEDA recommends targeted assistance to vulnerable sectors and measures to ensure adequate supply of food and other essential goods to mitigate rising inflation and protect the people, particularly those living on the edge of poverty and the low-income groups, from high prices.

As observed by many, the Marcos administration seems to be on the right track in boosting economic growth amid global inflation that has led to increased prices of fuel and other basic commodities. And they say that the fact that we have managed to post modest GDP growth despite high inflation is a testament to the efforts of the country’s economic managers to go full steam ahead with policies and programs aimed at improving productivity across all economic sectors.

Managing the economy through all these headwinds, mostly global, is difficult. We may not agree with some of the policies being implemented. But at this point, we can only provide constructive criticism and suggestions. The elections are over and until the new set of leaders are elected, the remaining years of the Marcos administration will have to be all about together helping our country rise above all these challenges for all our sake.

