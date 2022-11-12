Sportsbook site integrates GCash

MANILA, Philippines — SportsPlus, a PAGCOR-accredited mobile sportsbook site, has partnered with e-wallet app GCash, adding another layer of convenience to players

With the seamless integration, registered SportsPlus users can now top up and cash out winnings straight into their GCash accounts with a simple press of a button. This easy access to and from one’s GCash account ensures that one can enjoy their winnings in an instant, and top up to play whenever convenient.

SportsPlus also boasts a sleek mobile-friendly design that means users don’t even need to download a new app to enjoy their services. SportsPlus is optimized to be best experienced from standard mobile browsers such as Google Chrome, Safari or Firefox.

With the mobile site’s modern, user-friendly design and interface, its convenient GCash integration, and the competitive odds they offer, SportsPlus is primed to be the go-to sportsbook in the country.

For all those aged 21 and up, registration at the site is quick and simple, which means they can get started on enjoying SportsPlus as soon as possible.