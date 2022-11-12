^

Business

Sportsbook site integrates GCash

The Philippine Star
November 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — SportsPlus, a PAGCOR-accredited mobile sportsbook site, has partnered with e-wallet app GCash, adding another layer of convenience to players

With the seamless integration, registered SportsPlus users can now top up and cash out winnings straight into their GCash accounts with a simple press of a button. This easy access to and from one’s GCash account ensures that one can enjoy their winnings in an instant, and top up to play whenever convenient.

SportsPlus also boasts a sleek mobile-friendly design that means users don’t even need to download a new app to enjoy their services. SportsPlus is optimized to be best experienced from standard mobile browsers such as Google Chrome, Safari or Firefox.

With the mobile site’s modern, user-friendly design and interface, its convenient GCash integration, and the competitive odds they offer, SportsPlus is primed to be the go-to sportsbook in the country.

For all those aged 21 and up, registration at the site is quick and simple, which means they can get started on enjoying SportsPlus as soon as possible.

PAGCOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senator wants LGUs to provide their own mass transport systems

Senator wants LGUs to provide their own mass transport systems

By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
A senator wants local government units to develop their own mass transportation system and address mobility concerns...
Business
fbtw
Bulacan airport civil works 42% complete

Bulacan airport civil works 42% complete

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The New Manila International Airport, set to be the largest airport in the Philippines, is gaining headway in its civil works,...
Business
fbtw

Privatizing airports

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Now that DOTr Secretary Jimmy Bautista appears to have received an important new vote of confidence from Junior, he can proceed with his plan to modernize airport operations. Malacañang reportedly rescinded...
Business
fbtw

PAL to fly from Clark International Airport

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines will broaden its international network before the year ends by activating flights to East Asian destinations from the Clark International Airport.
Business
fbtw
Security Bank's Q3 profits improve as revitalized economy boosts lending

Security Bank's Q3 profits improve as revitalized economy boosts lending

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
Revenues in the third quarter grew 12% year-on-year to P10.2 billion, inching up 2% on a quarterly basis.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks soar as inflation in US eases

Stocks soar as inflation in US eases

By Iris Gonzales | 47 minutes ago
Stocks in the Philippines and other Asian emerging markets were turbo-charged yesterday after a softer US inflation reading...
Business
fbtw

The gossip department  

By Francis J. Kong | 47 minutes ago
One office worker conversing with another said, “I am sorry I can’t tell you anything more. I have told you more than what has happened.”
Business
fbtw

PIPPA seeks removal of coal tariff

By Danessa Rivera | 47 minutes ago
The Philippine Independent Power Producers Association Inc. is pushing for the permanent removal of coal tariff so the country can diversify its sources beyond ASEAN Free Trade Area countries.
Business
fbtw

Security Bank earnings jump by 77% to P8.6 billion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 47 minutes ago
Security Bank Corp. booked a 77-percent jump in net income to P8.55 billion in the first nine months   versus a year-ago level of P4.83 billion, driven by growth in core businesses, lower credit provisions...
Business
fbtw

PBCom gets universal bank license

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 47 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has awarded a universal banking license to  Lucio Co’s Philippine Bank of Communications.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with