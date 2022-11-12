Wilcon Depot showcases products at PhilConstruct 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Wilcon Depot, the country’s leading home improvement and building supplies retailer, took part in PhilConstruct 2022, the longest-running and biggest trade show in the Philippines, at the SMX Convention Center Manila recently, providing a unique and comprehensive trade show experience for all participants.

The company showcased its high-quality products and innovative ideas to engage with customers and professionals in the home construction industry.

Wilcon has effectively established itself as the most favored one-stop shop and trustworthy partner for every industry professional, homeowner, and builder in the country.

The company comprehensively exhibited its wide array of product lines that include Pozzi bathroom solutions; Rubi Tile cutting necessities; Hamden kitchen products; Alphalux energy-efficient lighting solutions; Grespania Spanish tiles; Herberia Italian tiles; Kaze air cooling products; Hills power tools; and P.tech building materials.

The company said it would continue to bring its world-class product selections to more home-building-related trade expositions to reach out to more Filipino homemakers with the best and latest home-building supplies and technologies available.

It would also continually share its contribution to help in innovating the construction industry in the Philippines and to provide an opportunity to continue establishing a firm foundation in delivering better options for more Filipino homeowners and builders.