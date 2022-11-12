^

Business

Wilcon Depot showcases products at PhilConstruct 2022

The Philippine Star
November 12, 2022 | 12:00am
Wilcon Depot showcases products at PhilConstruct 2022
The Wilcon Depot booth at PhilConstruct 2022
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Wilcon Depot, the country’s leading home improvement and building supplies retailer, took part in PhilConstruct 2022, the longest-running and biggest trade show in the Philippines, at the SMX Convention Center Manila recently, providing a unique and comprehensive trade show experience for all participants.

The company showcased its high-quality products and innovative ideas to engage with customers and professionals in the home construction industry.

Wilcon has effectively established itself as the most favored one-stop shop and trustworthy partner for every industry professional, homeowner, and builder in the country.

The company comprehensively exhibited its wide array of product lines that include Pozzi bathroom solutions; Rubi Tile cutting necessities; Hamden kitchen products; Alphalux energy-efficient lighting solutions; Grespania Spanish tiles; Herberia Italian tiles; Kaze air cooling products; Hills power tools; and P.tech building materials.

The company said it would continue to bring its world-class product selections to more home-building-related trade expositions to reach out to more Filipino homemakers with the best and latest home-building supplies and technologies available.

It would also continually share its contribution to help in innovating the construction industry in the Philippines and to provide an opportunity to continue establishing a firm foundation in delivering better options for more Filipino homeowners and builders.

WILCON DEPOT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senator wants LGUs to provide their own mass transport systems

Senator wants LGUs to provide their own mass transport systems

By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
A senator wants local government units to develop their own mass transportation system and address mobility concerns...
Business
fbtw
Bulacan airport civil works 42% complete

Bulacan airport civil works 42% complete

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The New Manila International Airport, set to be the largest airport in the Philippines, is gaining headway in its civil works,...
Business
fbtw

Privatizing airports

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Now that DOTr Secretary Jimmy Bautista appears to have received an important new vote of confidence from Junior, he can proceed with his plan to modernize airport operations. Malacañang reportedly rescinded...
Business
fbtw

PAL to fly from Clark International Airport

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines will broaden its international network before the year ends by activating flights to East Asian destinations from the Clark International Airport.
Business
fbtw
Security Bank's Q3 profits improve as revitalized economy boosts lending

Security Bank's Q3 profits improve as revitalized economy boosts lending

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
Revenues in the third quarter grew 12% year-on-year to P10.2 billion, inching up 2% on a quarterly basis.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Demand for telco towers on the rise

Demand for telco towers on the rise

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 47 minutes ago
The Philippines requires up to 4,000 new towers every year to meet the rising demand for data connectivity across the country,...
Business
fbtw
Growth forecasts hiked as economy roars back &nbsp;

Growth forecasts hiked as economy roars back  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 47 minutes ago
The Philippine economy is expected to  grow by more than seven percent this year after roaring back in the third quarter...
Business
fbtw
ADB approves $15 million assistance for SEA climate change program

ADB approves $15 million assistance for SEA climate change program

By Louella Desiderio | 47 minutes ago
The Asian Development Bank has approved a $15-million program to promote climate change adaptation and mitigation in Southeast...
Business
fbtw
Market experts laud Q3 GDP performance

Market experts laud Q3 GDP performance

By Iris Gonzales | 47 minutes ago
President Marcos’ decision to reopen the economy proved to be the right step in boosting economic growth, as seen in...
Business
fbtw
PAL poised to end 2022 in the green

PAL poised to end 2022 in the green

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 47 minutes ago
Lucio Tan’s Philippine Airlines looks to close the year in the green after ending the third quarter in profit, pushing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with