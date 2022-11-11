Local shares rally as US inflation data showed signs of easing

In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares rallied on Friday as investors embraced the deceleration of inflation in the US economy, which raised hopes of softer interest rate hikes.

The positive development injected a shot of adrenaline into the Philippine Stock Exchange index, which closed weekly trading up 1.93% to 6,286.77. The broader All-Shares index reflected the sentiment, raking in 1.56%.

All of the sub-indices landed in the green, led by the shares in the holding firms which surged by 2.74%.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, noted that slowing inflation stateside was responsible for the market’s upswing.

“Philippine stocks rallied, fueled by a better-than-feared US inflation print, giving investors the idea that the overall prices of goods may be cooling,” he said in a Viber message.

The consensus right now pegged a global economic recession materializing next year, due in part to central banks undertaking aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

For Rastine Mercado, research at China Bank Securities, these meant markets are expecting the US Fed to hold back its punches.

“We note that the positive spillover was likely due to prospects of a progressively less aggressive Fed as October inflation clocked in below expectations,” he said in an emailed commentary.

On Thursday, the Philippine economy expanded 7.6% year-on-year in the third quarter as it beat back expectations of slower growth on the back of consumer spending amid painfully high inflation. Analysts said the better-than-expected outturn would likely convince the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas that the economy is strong enough to absorb more rate hikes.

Hernan Segovia, trader at Summit Securities, agreed that this was the case.

“Global markets reacted favorably in synchronous as fears of inflation subsided. Our local market did pretty well and the horrendous effect of Morgan Stanley Composite Index re-balancing through deletion from the main index of Converge ICT Solutions, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and GT Capital Holdings was shrugged off,” he said.

Segovia noted investors didn’t mind the “demotion,” considering the uncertainty that those three companies faced since the previous week.

“One factor that contributed to this strength was the fact that the mighty dollar is not invincible anymore. Major currencies are taking back lost ground as we speak,” Segovia added.

Regional equities ended the week on a high note as well. Taipei jumped 3.7%, Seoul was up 3.4% and Sydney climbed 2.8%. Singapore rose 1.7%, Shanghai was up 1.7% and Mumbai put on 1.9%.

Foreign investors bought P432.73 million more local shares than they sold in the stock market. A total of 441.04 million stocks, valued at P4.92 billion billion, switched hands on Friday. — with AFP