^

Business

Local shares rally as US inflation data showed signs of easing

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 5:05pm
pse
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares rallied on Friday as investors embraced the deceleration of inflation in the US economy, which raised hopes of softer interest rate hikes. 

The positive development injected a shot of adrenaline into the Philippine Stock Exchange index, which closed weekly trading up 1.93% to 6,286.77. The broader All-Shares index reflected the sentiment, raking in 1.56%. 

All of the sub-indices landed in the green, led by the shares in the holding firms which surged by 2.74%.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, noted that slowing inflation stateside was responsible for the market’s upswing. 

“Philippine stocks rallied, fueled by a better-than-feared US inflation print, giving investors the idea that the overall prices of goods may be cooling,” he said in a Viber message. 

The consensus right now pegged a global economic recession materializing next year, due in part to central banks undertaking aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation. 

For Rastine Mercado, research at China Bank Securities, these meant markets are expecting the US Fed to hold back its punches. 

“We note that the positive spillover was likely due to prospects of a progressively less aggressive Fed as October inflation clocked in below expectations,” he said in an emailed commentary. 

On Thursday, the Philippine economy expanded 7.6% year-on-year in the third quarter as it beat back expectations of slower growth on the back of consumer spending amid painfully high inflation. Analysts said the better-than-expected outturn would likely convince the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas that the economy is strong enough to absorb more rate hikes.

Hernan Segovia, trader at Summit Securities, agreed that this was the case. 

“Global markets reacted favorably in synchronous as fears of inflation subsided. Our local market did pretty well and the horrendous effect of Morgan Stanley Composite Index re-balancing through deletion from the main index of Converge ICT Solutions, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and GT Capital Holdings was shrugged off,” he said. 

Segovia noted investors didn’t mind the “demotion,” considering the uncertainty that those three companies faced since the previous week. 

“One factor that contributed to this strength was the fact that the mighty dollar is not invincible anymore. Major currencies are taking back lost ground as we speak,” Segovia added. 

Regional equities ended the week on a high note as well. Taipei jumped 3.7%, Seoul was up 3.4%  and Sydney climbed 2.8%. Singapore rose 1.7%, Shanghai was up 1.7% and Mumbai put on 1.9%.

Foreign investors bought P432.73 million more local shares than they sold in the stock market. A total of 441.04 million stocks, valued at P4.92 billion billion, switched hands on Friday. — with AFP

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

US FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Privatizing airports

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
Now that DOTr Secretary Jimmy Bautista appears to have received an important new vote of confidence from Junior, he can proceed with his plan to modernize airport operations. Malacañang reportedly rescinded...
Business
fbtw
Bulacan airport civil works 42% complete

Bulacan airport civil works 42% complete

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The New Manila International Airport, set to be the largest airport in the Philippines, is gaining headway in its civil works,...
Business
fbtw

PAL to fly from Clark International Airport

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines will broaden its international network before the year ends by activating flights to East Asian destinations from the Clark International Airport.
Business
fbtw
Economy outperforms, expands by 7.6% in Q3

Economy outperforms, expands by 7.6% in Q3

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The Philippine economy grew at a faster than expected pace in the third quarter despite high inflation, placing it on track...
Business
fbtw

DMCI on track for another record year for profitability  

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Construction and engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc. reported a nine-month income of P27.6 billion this year, already surpassing its full-year profit record of P18.9 billion booked in 2013.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senator wants LGUs to provide their own mass transport systems

Senator wants LGUs to provide their own mass transport systems

By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
A senator wants local government units to develop their own mass transportation system and address mobility concerns...
Business
fbtw
Security Bank's Q3 profits improve as revitalized economy boosts lending

Security Bank's Q3 profits improve as revitalized economy boosts lending

By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
Revenues in the third quarter grew 12% year-on-year to P10.2 billion, inching up 2% on a quarterly basis.
Business
fbtw
Senator warns government vs overborrowing amid budget debates

Senator warns government vs overborrowing amid budget debates

5 hours ago
“Wag sanang tularan ni President Marcos si ex-President Duterte na nagpumilit umutang sa China kahit hindi naman kailangan....
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Should we start cheering for Cebu Pacific's recovery? and 4 more market updates

Quick Take: Should we start cheering for Cebu Pacific's recovery? and 4 more market updates

9 hours ago
Foreign exchange is still an issue.
Business
fbtw
Dramatic FTX saga rocks crypto landscape

Dramatic FTX saga rocks crypto landscape

10 hours ago
The saga, centred on FTX's lack of liquidity, is reverberating across the global cryptocurrency landscape, as market players...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with