Security Bank's Q3 profits improve as revitalized economy boosts lending

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 2:34pm
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, the bank reported its net income surged 35% year-on-year to P2.3 billion in the July to September period.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — Security Bank Corp. saw profits skyrocket in the third quarter, benefitting from resurgent consumer spending and higher interest rates.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, the bank reported its net income surged 35% year-on-year to P2.3 billion in the July to September period. Security Bank’s bottom-line in the first nine months soared 77% on-year. 

Revenues in the third quarter grew 12% year-on-year to P10.2 billion. Quarter-on-quarter, the bank’s top-line inched up 2%. 

Earnings from service charges, fees and commissions landed flat at P1.3 billion in the third quarter. However, this grew 22% on-year to P3.9 billion in the first nine months on the back of higher charges from credit cards, deposits, and capital markets. 

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas raised interest hikes starting May, in a bid to tame red-hot inflation in the domestic economy. The key policy rate currently stood at 4.25%, with another 75-basis point hike on the way following assurances from the central bank a week ago.

Security Bank, much like other banks and financial institutions around the country, are reaping the benefits of a reopened domestic economy. As it is, the value of loans Security Bank granted rose 12% on annual basis to P484 billion in the first nine months, as wholesale and retail loans improved 12% apiece. 

Retail loans comprise 24% of total loans.  

“Our third quarter results reflect continued growth for our retail and wholesale client segments. We channelled resources to support economic expansion, to address inflation impacts and to enhance both customer and employee experience,” Sanjiv Vohra, company president and chief executive, said. 

Non-interest income, which omits gains from trading securities and fee-based income, inched up 12% to P1.4 billion. Higher earnings from this segment were driven by foreign exchange income, profits from sold assets, among others. 

The bank also noted that low-cost savings and demand deposits rose 13% on an annual basis, comprising more than half of Security Bank’s total deposits in the first nine months.

Likewise, Security Bank reckoned total deposits advanced 12% on-year to P583 billion in the first nine months. 

The bank provisioned P1.6 billion for credit losses, lower by 60%, from January to September. Its gross non-performing loan ratio retreated to 3.24% compared to the same period a year ago.

