Petron profit soars 64% in 9 months

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
November 11, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — High fuel demand and elevated fuel prices drove Petron Corp. to grow its nine-month net income by 64 percent to P8.2 billion from P4.99 billion in the same period last year.

Petron said the combined sales volume of its Philippines and Malaysian operations, as well as the Singapore trading subsidiary, rose by 37 percent from 58.8 million barrels to 80.4 million barrels due to higher fuel demand.

In the Philippines, total sales volume jumped by nearly 30 percent.

Even as average price per barrel of Dubai crude dipped by $11 per barrel to $96.88 in the third quarter due to recession fears, prices of finished fuel products remained elevated compared to last year.

This drove Petron’s consolidated revenues to more than double to P631.1 billion during the nine-month period from P291.6 billion a year ago.

The oil firm’s operating income stood strong at P16.5 billion, 23 percent more than the P13.4 billion last year.

These improvements, however, were tempered by the increase in financing cost due to the unprecedented strengthening of the dollar against the peso and the successive hikes in interest rates, the company said.

“Despite uncertainties from geopolitical conflicts affecting the industry, we are pleased to note that our recovery is still on track. We are working hard so we can end the year strong and remain committed to providing consumers and industries quality fuel products they need,” Petron president and CEO Ramon Ang said.

Petron is the Philippines’ largest oil company, operating the only remaining refinery that is capable of providing nearly 40 percent of the country’s petroleum requirements.

It operates a 180,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Bataan, 30 terminals, and over 2,000 service stations nationwide.

Petron has recently obtained the go-signal from its shareholders to allow the company to construct and operate a coco-methyl ester plant and to proceed with securing the relevant permits.

PETRON CORP.
