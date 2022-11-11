Vitarich posts record revenues

MANILA, Philippines — Listed poultry and feed manufacturer Vitarich Corp. recorded its highest quarterly and nine-month revenue at end-September despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Vitarich said its revenues for the third quarter increased by 17 percent year-on-year to P3.2 billion, a record high.

This allowed the company to register a P5.9-million net income during the quarter, reversing the P96.47-million loss a year earlier.

“I am pleased with our record third quarter revenues, an achievement that reflects the strength of our strategy and the execution of our committed team,” Vitarich president and CEO Rocco Sarmiento said.

For the nine-month period, revenues grew by 19 percent to P8.7 billion – another record – and is now poised to surpass the historical high of P9.7 billion set last year.