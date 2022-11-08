^

Business

Carrying on despite inflation

BIZLINKS - Rey Gamboa - The Philippine Star
November 8, 2022 | 12:00am

For many Filipinos, spending money during the holiday season may have to be reined in as prices of locally sourced and imported goods continue to shoot up, with little hope of going down in the next two to three months.

Fortunately, any austerity in gift-giving and feasting during the forthcoming family Christmas and New Year celebrations will likely be overlooked as more family members gather together in-person, a first after two years of pandemic-related strictures on social gatherings.

Without even combing through the inflation news posted last week, prices of most food commodities have seen substantial hikes compared to a year ago. Locally produced meats are at least 10 percent more expensive mainly because of high fuel prices and imported inputs, while imported foods are directly affected by the weaker peso.

Salaries are not catching up, and overseas remittances will probably not be able to make up for the price increases. Wiser families are hanging on to their Christmas bonuses, either to shore up depleted savings or in anticipation of a higher cost of living.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), inflation will remain elevated for the rest of the year, with risks “tilted to the upside for 2022 and 2023.” It adds that inflation will “likely decelerate in 2023 due to easing global oil and non-oil, negative base effects from transport fare adjustments in 2022, and as the impact of BSP’s cumulative policy rate adjustments take hold on the economy.”

Anxious business sector

With the BSP expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points next week, a move intended to match the latest interest rate adjustment of the US Federal Reserve, businesses are already anxiously wary about whether this will tame inflation, and more importantly, stabilize the peso.

The reopening of the economy early this year has given businesses the breathing space it direly needed after the lockdowns, and many – even micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) – are looking at a stronger bottom line this year.

Going forward to 2023, however, uncertainties abound as interest rates will likely exceed five percent. Expansion plans are carefully studied and most probably will be put on hold, at least during the year, especially if persistently elevated inflation levels significantly dampen consumer demand.

Growing fears of a recession in the US, Europe, and China in the face of the concerted interest rate hikes by central banks also weigh on growth forecasts by local businesses as its effect on an already precarious world economy will be the last straw that could break the camel’s back.

Survival masterplan needed

The World Bank has advised central banks to communicate policy directions clearly within credible monetary policy frameworks, which the BSP is seen to be doing. Fiscal policy, though, needs to be strengthened, as the economic team is yet to come up with a survival masterplan that addresses the potential pitfalls of an economic slowdown.

Businesses are asking government to ensure that the laws passed to cut down on bureaucratic red tape and reduce graft and corruption are working. The promise of expedited government permits under the Ease of Doing Business Act passed in 2018 has yet to be fully delivered. The bureaucracy needs to run smoothly and shake off the lethargy created by two years under lockdowns.

Further, new measures, even on a temporary basis, to extend incentives and financial support for businesses should be seriously studied. The job of the economic team is to smoothen all possible supply chain kinks that could exacerbate inflation levels.

Extending the executive order that lowered tariff rates on pork, rice, corn, and coal signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte last May must be pursued more vigorously now that 2023 is just around the corner. Any misstep in delaying this could lead to supply shortages, and subsequently, skyrocketing prices.

The matter of imported pork is particularly crucial since domestic production continues to be hobbled by the African swine fever (ASF). In 2021, affected hog farms in Luzon had to cull their swine population, causing massive local production shortages. Prices of pork sold in the market rose dramatically, causing an uptick in inflation.

With the lower tariffs on imported pork, the supply and overpricing issue has eased, although pork prices have not returned to pre-ASF levels.

Percolating wage issue

Many governments, in both developing and developed countries, are now cautiously examining the pulse of labor as inflation continues to persist on its heated run. The higher cost of living has eroded salaries for a good part of the year and is slowly showing signs that a wage issue is percolating.

At a time when economic growth is threatened by a host of factors, of which many are not within a government’s control, successive wage increases could lead to further inflationary pressures, and ultimately the dreaded wage-price spiral.

Here again, as with interventions to help out businesses, the country’s economic team must carefully study steps to alleviate the impact of inflation on the working population. Together with the managements of companies, policy makers must come up with solutions to decouple inflation from wages.

Finally, a more defined plan on continuing fuel subsidies or discounts to transport workers, fishers, and farmers and the extended cash assistance to the most marginalized sectors of society should be laid out to ensure a better system to bring help to those who really need help.

And yes, let’s hear also what the cost is, and where the money will come from.

Facebook and Twitter

We are actively using two social networking websites to reach out more often and even interact with, and engage our readers, friends and colleagues in the various areas of interest that I tackle in my column. Please like us on www.facebook.com/ReyGamboa and follow us on www.twitter.com/ReyGamboa.

Should you wish to share any insights, write me at Link Edge, 25th Floor, 139 Corporate Center, Valero Street, Salcedo Village, 1227 Makati City. Or e-mail me at [email protected]. For a compilation of previous articles, visit www.BizlinksPhilippines.net.

INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Sadder Noche Buena

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Last Friday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that the inflation rate in October accelerated to a 14-year high of 7.7 percent from 6.9 percent in September. Oh well, seven is the lucky number of Junior’s...
Business
fbtw

Powell ends rally

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
In the past month, financial markets staged a strong rally, fueled by hopes that the Federal Reserve will dial down its ultra-hawkish policy stance. The S&P gained eight percent in October while the PSEi increased...
Business
fbtw

Carrying on despite inflation

By Rey Gamboa | 8 hours ago
For many Filipinos, spending money during the holiday season may have to be reined in as prices of locally sourced and imported goods continue to shoot up, with little hope of going down in the next two to three...
Business
fbtw

The power of disinformation

By Tony F. Katigbak | 8 hours ago
Controlling the narrative is not a new concept. This is a tale as old as time and a political tool utilized by leaders throughout the centuries.
Business
fbtw
Government mulls sale of MRT 3

Government mulls sale of MRT 3

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government plans to privatize not only the operations, but also the assets of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3, as it can...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quick Take: Is the BSP under pressure to hike? and 4 more market updates

Quick Take: Is the BSP under pressure to hike? and 4 more market updates

A few seconds ago
As Mr. Neri implies, it’s not like anything is likely to get better for people or companies over the next two week...
Business
fbtw
US seizes $3.4 bn in bitcoin stolen from Silk Road

US seizes $3.4 bn in bitcoin stolen from Silk Road

49 minutes ago
James Zhong pleaded guilty Friday to committing wire fraud in September 2012 ago when he unlawfully obtained more than 50,000...
Business
fbtw
Blue tick accounts suspended from Twitter after impersonating Elon Musk

Blue tick accounts suspended from Twitter after impersonating Elon Musk

49 minutes ago
Comedian Kathy Griffin, whose blue-ticked account has two million followers, was among those who were locked out after crossing...
Business
fbtw
Stocks mostly rise, dollar dips before US midterms

Stocks mostly rise, dollar dips before US midterms

49 minutes ago
Wall Street stocks ended higher the day before most US voters go to the polls, with early voting already underway in many...
Business
fbtw
GIR up slightly to $94.1 billion in October

GIR up slightly to $94.1 billion in October

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 8 hours ago
After declining for seven straight months, the country’s foreign exchange buffer increased to $94.1 billion in October...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with