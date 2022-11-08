Carrying on despite inflation

For many Filipinos, spending money during the holiday season may have to be reined in as prices of locally sourced and imported goods continue to shoot up, with little hope of going down in the next two to three months.

Fortunately, any austerity in gift-giving and feasting during the forthcoming family Christmas and New Year celebrations will likely be overlooked as more family members gather together in-person, a first after two years of pandemic-related strictures on social gatherings.

Without even combing through the inflation news posted last week, prices of most food commodities have seen substantial hikes compared to a year ago. Locally produced meats are at least 10 percent more expensive mainly because of high fuel prices and imported inputs, while imported foods are directly affected by the weaker peso.

Salaries are not catching up, and overseas remittances will probably not be able to make up for the price increases. Wiser families are hanging on to their Christmas bonuses, either to shore up depleted savings or in anticipation of a higher cost of living.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), inflation will remain elevated for the rest of the year, with risks “tilted to the upside for 2022 and 2023.” It adds that inflation will “likely decelerate in 2023 due to easing global oil and non-oil, negative base effects from transport fare adjustments in 2022, and as the impact of BSP’s cumulative policy rate adjustments take hold on the economy.”

Anxious business sector

With the BSP expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points next week, a move intended to match the latest interest rate adjustment of the US Federal Reserve, businesses are already anxiously wary about whether this will tame inflation, and more importantly, stabilize the peso.

The reopening of the economy early this year has given businesses the breathing space it direly needed after the lockdowns, and many – even micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) – are looking at a stronger bottom line this year.

Going forward to 2023, however, uncertainties abound as interest rates will likely exceed five percent. Expansion plans are carefully studied and most probably will be put on hold, at least during the year, especially if persistently elevated inflation levels significantly dampen consumer demand.

Growing fears of a recession in the US, Europe, and China in the face of the concerted interest rate hikes by central banks also weigh on growth forecasts by local businesses as its effect on an already precarious world economy will be the last straw that could break the camel’s back.

Survival masterplan needed

The World Bank has advised central banks to communicate policy directions clearly within credible monetary policy frameworks, which the BSP is seen to be doing. Fiscal policy, though, needs to be strengthened, as the economic team is yet to come up with a survival masterplan that addresses the potential pitfalls of an economic slowdown.

Businesses are asking government to ensure that the laws passed to cut down on bureaucratic red tape and reduce graft and corruption are working. The promise of expedited government permits under the Ease of Doing Business Act passed in 2018 has yet to be fully delivered. The bureaucracy needs to run smoothly and shake off the lethargy created by two years under lockdowns.

Further, new measures, even on a temporary basis, to extend incentives and financial support for businesses should be seriously studied. The job of the economic team is to smoothen all possible supply chain kinks that could exacerbate inflation levels.

Extending the executive order that lowered tariff rates on pork, rice, corn, and coal signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte last May must be pursued more vigorously now that 2023 is just around the corner. Any misstep in delaying this could lead to supply shortages, and subsequently, skyrocketing prices.

The matter of imported pork is particularly crucial since domestic production continues to be hobbled by the African swine fever (ASF). In 2021, affected hog farms in Luzon had to cull their swine population, causing massive local production shortages. Prices of pork sold in the market rose dramatically, causing an uptick in inflation.

With the lower tariffs on imported pork, the supply and overpricing issue has eased, although pork prices have not returned to pre-ASF levels.

Percolating wage issue

Many governments, in both developing and developed countries, are now cautiously examining the pulse of labor as inflation continues to persist on its heated run. The higher cost of living has eroded salaries for a good part of the year and is slowly showing signs that a wage issue is percolating.

At a time when economic growth is threatened by a host of factors, of which many are not within a government’s control, successive wage increases could lead to further inflationary pressures, and ultimately the dreaded wage-price spiral.

Here again, as with interventions to help out businesses, the country’s economic team must carefully study steps to alleviate the impact of inflation on the working population. Together with the managements of companies, policy makers must come up with solutions to decouple inflation from wages.

Finally, a more defined plan on continuing fuel subsidies or discounts to transport workers, fishers, and farmers and the extended cash assistance to the most marginalized sectors of society should be laid out to ensure a better system to bring help to those who really need help.

And yes, let’s hear also what the cost is, and where the money will come from.

