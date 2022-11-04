^

Business

Philippines vehicle output still trails ASEAN peers

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
November 4, 2022 | 12:00am
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — While the Philippines continued to post a slight increase in motor vehicle production in the first nine months, its growth continues to lag behind the majority of its Southeast Asian neighbors.

Based on data from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Automotive Federation (AAF), 63,718 motor vehicles were assembled in the Philippines from January to September, a paltry 0.6 percent increase from the previous year’s 63,341 units.

All other ASEAN countries tracked by AAF posted double and triple-digit increases in their motor vehicle production during the period, with Myanmar posting the fastest growth at a dramatic 161 percent.

This was followed by Malaysia (67.4 percent), Vietnam (53.3 percent), Indonesia (34 percent) and Thailand (18 percent).

A total of 3.25 million motor vehicles were assembled in ASEAN as of end-September, 30.4 percent higher than the 2.49 million units in the same period a year ago.

In terms of motor vehicle sales, the Philippines sold 248,154 units in the first nine months, up 29.5 percent year-on-year, the third largest growth during the period.

Malaysia had the biggest growth in sales as of end-September at 62 percent followed by Vietnam with a 57 percent growth.

Similarly, Thailand and Indonesia posted increases in motor vehicle sales at 29 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

In contrast, both Singapore and Myanmar posted declines in motor vehicle sales, with the city-state posting the largest drop at 31 percent.

Motor vehicle sales in ASEAN rose by 33 percent to 2.54 million units from January to September.

Data from the AAF also showed that the Philippines’ motorcycle and scooter production increased by 4.2 percent to 666,342 units.

Both Malaysia and Thailand posted increases in motorcycle and scooter production, with the former posting the largest increase at 55 percent.

Motorcycles and scooters assembled within ASEAN increased by almost 18 percent to 2.6 million.

The Philippines registered a 12 percent increase in motorcycle and scooter sales during the period to 1.168 million units.

Malaysia posted the largest increase in motorcycle and scooter sales at nearly 54 percent.

Thailand and Singapore also posted increases in motorcycle and scooter sales at 13 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

Total motorcycles and scooters sold in ASEAN as of end-September went up by nearly 18 percent to 3.04 million units.

