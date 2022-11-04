Sumitomo puts in additional P27 billion capital into RCBC

MANILA, Philippines — The Board of Directors of Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) has approved the increase in the shareholding of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) to 20 percent from the current 4.999 percent.

This was revealed yesterday by RCBC in a regulatory filing.The transaction involves the sale to SMBC of 213.43 million common stock held as treasury shares in the bank and the issuance of 168.61 million new common stock at the price of P71 per share.

The latest investment will bring in P27.1 billion of new capital to RCBC, which is part of its plan to support long-term sustainable asset growth and investments in technology and cybersecurity, and human resources.

The proceeds from the investment will allow RCBC to expand its core business in key customer segments and retail markets.

SMBC is one of Japan’s largest banks and is expanding in key Asian markets, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India.

The P27-billion fresh capital infusion from SMBC comes as earnings of RCBC soared by almost 90 percent to hit P10.1 billion in the nine-month period.

In a separate regulatory filing, RCBC said its net income jumped 88 percent to P10.1 billion in the January to September period, resulting in a nearly 30 percent improvement in its gross income.

The bank’s nine-month performance was boosted by a 13 percent hike to P24 billion in net interest income amid growth in loans and investment securities.

Non-interest income also picked up by over 90 percent to P10.6 billion due to higher retail transactions, foreign exchange gains, and miscellaneous income, including gains from a property sale in September.

RCBC’s net income performance also led to a 1.2 percent annualized return on assets and 11.2 percent return on equity.

For the nine-month period, RCBC’s loan portfolio rose with the consumer and small and medium enterprises segments leading the growth.

Credit card balances improved almost 40 percent on higher transaction volumes and data-driven portfolio actions, while the SME portfolio recorded a 17 percent hike with some 13,500 customers.

RCBC president and CEO Eugene Acevedo said the bank’s continued thrust toward customer centricity and digital transformation allowed it to innovate and become more competitive.

RCBC’s financial inclusion super app, Diskartech, saw a 63 percent rise to P4.2 billion in transaction value following a wider customer base expansion.

Similarly, the bank’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 55 percent, while impairment provisions were lower by eight percent, as non-performing loan ratio eased to 2.15 percent.

The asset base of RCBC went up by 23 percent to P1.1 trillion in end-September. It has a total consolidated network of 452 branches, 1,313 automated teller machines, and 1,472 ATM Go terminals strategically located nationwide.