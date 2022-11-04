^

Business

Sumitomo puts in additional P27 billion capital into RCBC

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
November 4, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Board of Directors of Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) has approved the increase in the shareholding of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) to 20 percent from the current 4.999 percent.

This was revealed yesterday by RCBC in a regulatory filing.The transaction involves the sale to SMBC of 213.43 million common stock held as treasury shares in the bank and the issuance of 168.61 million new common stock at the price of P71 per share.

The latest investment will bring in P27.1 billion of new capital to RCBC, which is part of its plan to support long-term sustainable asset growth and investments in technology and cybersecurity, and human resources.

The proceeds from the investment will allow RCBC to expand its core business in key customer segments and retail markets.

SMBC is one of Japan’s largest banks and is expanding in key Asian markets, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India.

The P27-billion fresh capital infusion from SMBC comes as earnings of RCBC soared by almost 90 percent to hit P10.1 billion in the nine-month period.

In a separate regulatory filing, RCBC said its net income jumped 88 percent to P10.1 billion in the January to September period, resulting in a nearly 30 percent improvement in its gross income.

The bank’s nine-month performance was boosted by a 13 percent hike to P24 billion in net interest income amid growth in loans and investment securities.

Non-interest income also picked up  by over 90 percent to P10.6 billion due to higher retail transactions, foreign exchange gains, and miscellaneous income, including gains from a property sale in September.

RCBC’s net income performance also led to a 1.2 percent annualized return on assets and 11.2 percent return on equity.

For the nine-month period, RCBC’s loan portfolio rose with the consumer and small and medium enterprises segments leading the growth.

Credit card balances improved almost 40 percent on higher transaction volumes and data-driven portfolio actions, while the SME portfolio recorded a 17 percent hike with some 13,500 customers.

RCBC president and CEO Eugene Acevedo said the bank’s continued thrust toward customer centricity and digital transformation allowed it to innovate and become more competitive.

RCBC’s financial inclusion super app, Diskartech, saw a 63 percent rise to P4.2 billion in transaction value following a wider customer base expansion.

Similarly, the bank’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 55 percent, while impairment provisions were lower by eight percent, as non-performing loan ratio eased to 2.15 percent.

The asset base of RCBC went up by 23 percent to P1.1 trillion in end-September. It has a total consolidated network of 452 branches, 1,313 automated teller machines, and 1,472 ATM Go terminals strategically located nationwide.

RCBC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gov't debt fattens to P13.5-T in September amid weak peso

Gov't debt fattens to P13.5-T in September amid weak peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
The country’s total debt stock fattened in September as the effect of a weak peso reared its ugly behind.
Business
fbtw
Study: Filipino women retire reaching only 79% of what men earn

Study: Filipino women retire reaching only 79% of what men earn

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The stark disparity of wealth among genders highlights the inequalities faced by women in the workplace globally.
Business
fbtw
Tower sale, service revenues growth lift PLDT profits in Q3

Tower sale, service revenues growth lift PLDT profits in Q3

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Year-to-date, the company’s bottomline grew 45% on-year to P27.4 billion.
Business
fbtw
BSP readies for another jumbo rate hike to match aggressive US Fed

BSP readies for another jumbo rate hike to match aggressive US Fed

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 hours ago
BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said in a statement that the central bank would hike rates by 75 basis points after the Monetary...
Business
fbtw

3 new stations mulled on Rizal end of LRT-2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority is nearing the conclusion of its feasibility study on adding three new stations to the east of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 to scale up the passenger capacity of the railway.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP to match Fed move, slates 75-bps rate hike

BSP to match Fed move, slates 75-bps rate hike

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is raising key policy rates by a huge 75 basis points (bps), matching the aggressive hike...
Business
fbtw
Mobile sportsbook site launched

Mobile sportsbook site launched

1 hour ago
SportsPlus, a PAGCOR-accredited mobile sportsbook site, was officially launched this week to offer a convenient and seamless...
Business
fbtw
Government debt swells to record P13.5 trillion

Government debt swells to record P13.5 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The country’s debt jumped to a new record high of P13.52 trillion as of end-September amid the continued weakening of...
Business
fbtw
PLDT earns P11 billion in Q3

PLDT earns P11 billion in Q3

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
PLDT Inc. increased its profit to nearly P11 billion in the third quarter on the back of revenue growth from all its business...
Business
fbtw
Philippines vehicle output still trails ASEAN peers

Philippines vehicle output still trails ASEAN peers

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
While the Philippines continued to post a slight increase in motor vehicle production in the first nine months, its growth...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with