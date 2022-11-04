^

Century Pacific nets P1.3 billion in Q3

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 4, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Century Pacific Food Inc. (CNPF) reported a third quarter net income of P1.267 billion, nearly unchanged from P1.262 billion a year ago.

Third quarter revenue rose to P16 billion from P14. 2 billion a year ago, bringing nine-month revenues to P47.4 billion, up 14 percent, driven largely by the company’s branded business, which comprised the majority of its sales.

CNPF’s chief financial officer Richard Manapat  said the company  expects to post “decent growth by 2023” as it was able to deliver strong results despite extraordinary times.

Manapat said the company would continue to keep a close watch on the business environment in 2023. “Nonetheless, we are keeping a close watch on the operating environment. As we adjourn 2022, we look toward to posting decent growth and returns by year end,” he said.

“2023 is on the horizon, and plans are underway. We continue to see higher costs working their way into the system. While conditions remain uncertain at this point, we have full confidence in our brands, our team, and business model to remain resilient,” Manapat  said.

Composed of marine, meat, milk, and other emerging businesses, the company’s branded segment outperformed, clocking in a growth of 17 percent year-on-year for the nine-month period, demonstrating resilience in consumer demand.

The company’s tuna and coconut exports business registered a growth of five percent during the nine-month period.

“Volatile operating conditions and uncertainty set the scene in 2022, but these were cushioned by the Philippine economic reopening and a receding pandemic. As such, the economy continues to rebound, but Filipino families are still prioritizing their spending,” Manapat said.

“As a food company that endeavors to deliver affordable nutrition, we have a wide array of brands that cuts across multiple price tiers – from value for money to mass market, all the way up to affordable premium. In this way, we’re able to provide food options that cater to varying consumer needs,” he added.

CNPF is home to market-leading brands and household names such as Century Tuna, 555, Argentina, and Birch Tree.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the nine-month period was at P6.5 billion, with margins at 13.7 percent, posting a 50-basis-point contraction year-on-year but still growing by 10 percent.

Overall, with an effective income tax rate of 17.5 percent, CNPF’s net income after tax for the period registered at P4.2 billion, posting a growth of six percent year-on-year.

CENTURY PACIFIC FOOD INC.
