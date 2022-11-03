Tower sale, service revenues growth lift PLDT profits in Q3

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Inc. reported its net income skyrocketed in the third quarter due in part to their tower sale and greater mobile data and broadband uptake.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the telco giant showed net income in the third quarter ballooned 78.43% year-on-year to P10.71 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s bottom-line grew 45% on-year to P27.4 billion.

“We are aware of the headwinds that we face, and certainly, this will not be the last time we will encounter challenges,” Alfredo Panlilio, company president and chief executive, said.

The telco said it has sold 75% of the 5,907 towers covered by its sale and leaseback transaction, and received P57.7 billion in cash considerations.

The Pangilinan-led telco revealed that its mobile data and broadband segment accounted for 80% of its P141.9 revenue in the first nine months. Its data and broadband arm raked in P113.2 billion during the period.

As it is, PLDT reckoned that mobile data traffic grew 30% to 3,163 petabytes.

Revenues from PLDT’s home segment grew 21% year-on-year to P42.7 billion in the first nine months. Its fiber services grew 52% on-year to P35.7 billion as the telco added 286,000 new customers in the third quarter.

The telco’s enterprise segment churned P12 billion in revenues in the third quarter, inching up 8% on an annual basis. PLDT attributed the improved haul to rebounding business activity as the national government decided to fully reopen the economy back in the second quarter.

PLDT’s fintech arm, Maya, reported one million bank customers in its books, bringing over P10 billion in deposit balances.

PLDT is reviewing its consolidated capital expenditures for this year, noting that they expect the amount to exceed initial figures of P85 billion.

Shares in PLDT finished trading with 2.13% losses on Thursday.