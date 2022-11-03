More Pinoys plan to travel next year â€“ survey

More Pinoys plan to travel next year – survey

Passengers queue at the check-in counters while others spend the night inside the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City ahead of their flights on October 29, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Over 60 percent of Philippine consumers are planning to travel for leisure next year, but many of them have yet to firm up plans, according to a Milieu Insight study.

The study showed that 63 percent of respondents from the Philippines intend to travel next year.

Of those looking to travel from the Philippines next year, nine percent have already booked tickets or accommodation, while 54 percent have yet to make any concrete plans.

Conducted from Oct. 11 to 17, the survey covered 1,000 respondents each from the Philippines, Indonesia Malaysia and Singapore.

Across the four countries, 66 percent have plans to travel for leisure next year, but only 10 percent have made travel arrangements.

The top destinations for Philippine respondents next year are East Asia (43 percent), Southeast Asia (35 percent) and Australia or New Zealand (34 percent).

Overall, respondents in the four countries selected Southeast Asia (49 percent) as their top travel destination for next year, followed by East Asia (45 percent) and Australia or New Zealand (30 percent).

The study also showed that 54 percent of respondents from the Philippines intend to go on a cruise next year, but only six percent have already booked tickets.

In selecting a cruise company or package to book, respondents from the Philippines cited the following as top considerations: food quality or variety (79 percent), service quality (76 percent) and hygiene and cleanliness (69 percent).

In the four Southeast Asian countries, the percentage of those looking to go on a cruise next year is at 44 percent.

Respondents in the four countries are looking for the following in a cruise experience: food quality or variety (75 percent), service quality (73 percent) and hygiene and cleanliness (69 percent).

In terms of what Philippine travelers use to plan their trips, social media topped the list at 65 percent, followed by travel booking platforms (54 percent), travel-related blogs or websites (47 percent), family or friends (45 percent), travel agencies (44 percent) and search engines (42 percent).

In the four Southeast Asian countries, social media was also the most used for planning trips at 58 percent.

Travel-related blogs or websites came in next (54 percent), followed by search engines (52 percent), travel booking platforms (50 percent), and family or friends (45 percent).

As for where consumers look for deals and promos, social media again ranked first for Philippine respondents at 64 percent, followed by travel booking platforms (57 percent) and friends or family (50 percent).

Social media also emerged as the leading source for deals and promos for respondents in the four countries at 61 percent, while travel booking platforms (57 percent) and search engines (50 percent) placed second and third, respectively.