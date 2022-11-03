^

Business

More Pinoys plan to travel next year – survey

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
November 3, 2022 | 12:00am
More Pinoys plan to travel next year â€“ survey
Passengers queue at the check-in counters while others spend the night inside the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City ahead of their flights on October 29, 2022.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Over 60 percent of Philippine consumers are planning to travel for leisure next year, but many of them have yet to firm up plans, according to a Milieu Insight study.

The study showed that 63 percent of respondents from the Philippines intend to travel next year.

Of those looking to travel from the Philippines next year, nine percent have already booked tickets or accommodation, while 54 percent have yet to make any concrete plans.

Conducted from Oct. 11 to 17, the survey covered 1,000 respondents each from the Philippines, Indonesia Malaysia and Singapore.

Across the four countries, 66 percent have plans to travel for leisure next year, but only 10 percent have made travel arrangements.

The top destinations for Philippine respondents next year are East Asia (43 percent), Southeast Asia (35 percent) and Australia or New Zealand (34 percent).

Overall, respondents in the four countries selected Southeast Asia (49 percent) as their top travel destination for next year, followed by East Asia (45 percent) and Australia or New Zealand (30 percent).

The study also showed that 54 percent of respondents from the Philippines intend to go on a cruise next year, but only six percent have already booked tickets.

In selecting a cruise company or package to book, respondents from the Philippines cited the following as top considerations: food quality or variety (79 percent), service quality (76 percent) and hygiene and cleanliness (69 percent).

In the four Southeast Asian countries, the percentage of those looking to go on a cruise next year is at 44 percent.

Respondents in the four countries are looking for the following in a cruise experience: food quality or variety (75 percent), service quality (73 percent) and hygiene and cleanliness (69 percent).

In terms of what Philippine travelers use to plan their trips, social media topped the list at 65 percent, followed by travel booking platforms (54 percent),  travel-related blogs or websites (47 percent), family or friends (45 percent), travel agencies  (44 percent) and search engines (42 percent).

In the four Southeast Asian countries, social media was also the most used for planning trips at 58 percent.

Travel-related blogs or websites came in next (54 percent), followed by search engines (52 percent), travel booking platforms (50 percent), and family or friends (45 percent).

As for where consumers look for deals and promos, social media again ranked first for Philippine respondents at 64 percent, followed by travel booking platforms (57 percent) and friends or family (50 percent).

Social media also emerged as the leading source for deals and promos for respondents in the four countries at 61 percent, while travel booking platforms (57 percent) and search engines (50 percent) placed second and third, respectively.

TRAVEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

3 new stations mulled on Rizal end of LRT-2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority is nearing the conclusion of its feasibility study on adding three new stations to the east of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 to scale up the passenger capacity of the railway.
Business
fbtw

In the service of the Filipino

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
We survived another killer typhoon, but many of our countrymen in Maguindanao and elsewhere didn’t. They could have if only they were able to get out of the typhoon’s path early enough. But they weren’t...
Business
fbtw

The Philippine sugar industry today

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
The sugar industry was recently shaken by the confusion of signals within the government on whether there was a need to import 300,000 metric tons of sugar.
Business
fbtw
Shell completes sale of Malampaya stake

Shell completes sale of Malampaya stake

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Oil giant Shell remains keen on pursuing opportunities in the Philippines even after giving up its interest in the Malampaya...
Business
fbtw
Factory output posts modest expansion in October as inflation bites

Factory output posts modest expansion in October as inflation bites

By Ramon Royandoyan | 13 hours ago
Local factory output eked out moderate expansion in October despite growing demand as inflationary pressures continued to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Udenna mulls sale of Conti’s, Wendy’s

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Dennis Uy's Udenna Group is open to exploring all opportunities for his different businesses, including a sale.
Business
fbtw
Palay output likely grew in Q3

Palay output likely grew in Q3

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The country’s production of palay or unhusked rice is projected to have grown by 2.2 percent in the third quarter, according...
Business
fbtw
BOC exceeds collection target in October

BOC exceeds collection target in October

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Customs continued its streak of exceeding its collection target, hitting nearly P76 billion in October on higher...
Business
fbtw
Emperador expands operations in Mexico

Emperador expands operations in Mexico

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Andrew Tan-led Emperador Inc., through Casa Pedro Domecq, is expanding its winery in Mexico.
Business
fbtw
Stocks rise ahead of Fed rate increase

Stocks rise ahead of Fed rate increase

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stocks started the shortened week on a positive note ahead of a decision by the US Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with