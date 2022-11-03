Stocks rise ahead of Fed rate increase

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) ended at 6,206.24, up 52.81 points or 0.86 percent, while the broader All Shares index gained 19.72 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 3,277.01.

MANILA, Philippines — Stocks started the shortened week on a positive note ahead of a decision by the US Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase to curb inflation.

Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital said investors made bets ahead of the main highlight this week in the US, which is the Fed’s latest policy decision at the conclusion of its meeting yesterday.

The Fed is widely expected to implement an upward benchmark rate adjustment of three-quarters of a point.

On the local front, more companies have disclosed earnings which have come in either in line or above expectations.

On Wall Street, stocks ended lower after an unexpectedly strong report on the job market raised concerns the Fed will keep the pressure on inflation with big rate increases.

Most Asian stocks also gained after the greenback fell for a second straight day, as investors turned focus to the Fed policy meeting for cues on future rate hikes.

“Sentiments in the Asia session could largely hold on to some wait-and-see as well, but eyes will remain on Chinese equities after its stellar performance yesterday,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

The Fed is beginning a two-day policy meeting Wednesday that’s expected to yield its sixth interest rate increase of the year as the central bank fights the worst inflation in four decades. The widespread expectation is for the Fed to push through another increase that’s triple the usual size, or three-quarters of a percentage point

“Shrugging off a fourth 75-basis-point hike, merely on the prospects of slower pace of hikes seems like a leap too far from caution to hope to optimism dissociated from policy realities,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank.