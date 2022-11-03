Government rejects all bids for P50 billion T-bills, bonds

MANILA, Philippines — The government was not able to borrow P50 billion through the sale of short and long-term securities as an initial offshoot of another aggressive monetary policy move of the US Federal Reserve.

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday rejected all bids for both short-term T-bills and long-term T-bonds as investors demanded rates beyond what the government can offer.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon attributed the full rejection for both offers to the impending rate setting of the Fed, as well as the expected further pickup in domestic inflation.

“Market pricing in excessive buffers to cover for Fed sustained hawkish actions and BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) forecast for October inflation at 7.1 to 7.9 percent,” De Leon said.

The Fed is projected to deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike today, its fourth consecutive time to do so with that size and its sixth rate hike for the year.

In turn, this would make borrowings on the domestic front more expensive, especially as the BSP already signaled its willingness to match the Fed decision.

Likewise, inflation is seen breaching the seven percent mark in October on more expensive transport fares, oil and food prices, as well as the continued weakening of the peso against the dollar.

The latest inflation forecast of the BSP is significantly higher than the 6.9 percent in September, which is already at a four-year high.

During yesterday’s auction, rates across the board went up from secondary markets and the previous week’s auction, prompting the Treasury to reject all offers for three-, six- and 12-month tenors of the T-bills, the first auction for the month.

This marks the 11th straight T-bill auction that the Treasury failed to raise its intended amount of P15 billion.

This was also a deterioration from last week’s T-bills on offer, where the government partially awarded P6.65 billion.

Rates for the 91-day T-bills soared by 101.8 basis points to 4.768 percent. This is a pickup from last week’s rate of 4.22 percent and way above the secondary rate of 3.75 percent.

Similarly, the 182-day short-dated debt papers also saw rates increase by 74.9 basis points to 5.284 percent from the reference rate of 4.535 percent and up from last week’s 4.65 percent.

The Treasury likewise denied bids for the 364-day T-bills as rates averaged 5.798 percent, soaring by 91 basis points.

Overall demand for the short-term securities dropped by 23 percent week-on-week.

Total bids reached P16.085 billion, oversubscribing the auction by just 1.07 times.

By tenor, bids for the three-month securities slightly increased to P8.485 billion, but slipped to P4.93 billion and P2.67 billion for the six- and 12-month tenors, respectively.

The Treasury also rejected the three-year original issue of T-bonds after it fetched an average yield of 6.763 percent, 46 basis points higher than the reference rate of 6.303 percent.

The latest T-bond yield was higher than the 5.746 percent rate fetched during the last long-term government security auction for a three-year bond on Oct.4.

Demand for the securities attracted P36.336 billion, oversubscribing the auction by 1.04 times. Such a demand is 23 percent lower than the previous week T-bonds on offer that reached P46.988 billion.

This is also seven percent lower than the P39.144 billion in bids tendered during the last three-year T-bond offering.

For this month, the Treasury aims to borrow P215 billion from domestic creditors.

Of this, P140 billion is expected to come from T-bonds and another P75 billion from short-dated T-bills.