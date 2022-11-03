^

Prime Infrastructure sets sights on Malampaya contract extension

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 3, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. of tycoon Enrique Razon is setting its sights on securing contract extension for the Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project as the company ushers in a new chapter for the project after assuming full ownership of the Malampaya operator.

Prime Infra on Nov. 1 completed its acquisition of the 45 percent operating stake in the Malampaya project.

Prime Infra said the next urgent step for the company is to sustain and expand gas production in light of the growing electricity demand.

“As a purpose-driven company, Prime Infra is committed to invest in critical infrastructure that supports the country’s urgent needs,” Prime Infra president and CEO Guillaume Lucci said.

“We are excited to be part of the next phase of Malampaya, and to further the potential of SC 38 as we work on securing the license extension,” he said.

The Malampaya Service Contract 38 (SC 38) consortium’s license for the project is set to expire in 2024.

Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Raphael Lotilla earlier said providing possible contract extension for Malampaya would be decided once issues surrounding the stake sale is addressed.

“Of course, should there be an application for extension that will come down the line because first, we will have to deal with the issues about the sale of the Shell operatorship to another entity and then take the next steps after that,” Lotilla said last August.

The DOE last month approved the transfer of shares of Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (SPEX) to a Prime Infra subsidiary.

Prior to this, consents were also given by the joint venture partners in the Malampaya SC 38 consortium, UC38 LLC and the PNOC Exploration Corp.

Prime Infra said its full ownership of SPEX is the culmination of the transition process for a safe and seamless handover of operations from Shell.

The company said SPEX would be renamed to Prime Energy Resources Development B.V. following the acquisition of SPEX shares.

As Prime Infra assumed full ownership and control of the Malampaya operator, the company said it has also taken in around 300 SPEX employees.

According to Prime Infra, a team of around 300 SPEX world-class employees are joining the Prime Infra group, bringing with them “highly specialized skills and technical knowledge that will continue to operate the deep water gas-to-power project.”

A two-day onboarding activity was also undertaken by the Prime Infra management to formally welcome the SPEX team.

The company said it has established a team of commercial, change management, and upstream industry experts to facilitate the seamless transition of the asset operations from Shell.

“With great pride and honor, we welcome the SPEX team to our Prime Infra family of companies,” said Razon, chairman of Prime Infra.

“The Malampaya asset begins a new chapter today as we continue to build on the legacy of this world-class installation in helping achieve national energy security and independence,” he said.

The Malampaya project is one of the country’s most important power assets, as it produces natural gas to power plants in Batangas that power up to 20 percent of Luzon’s total electricity requirements.

Prime Infra said it was well-positioned to carry on the track record of Malampaya.

