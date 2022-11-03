^

Business

UnionDigital Bank lends $70 million in just 4 months

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
November 3, 2022 | 12:00am

SINGAPORE – The digital banking subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines grew its loan book to $70 million and attracted $50 million in deposits in its first four months of operations.

Maria Gaitanidou, chief product and operations officer at UnionDigital Bank, said the digital bank has acquired 1.73 million customers as it continues to onboard more UnionBank clients.

UnionDigital Bank co-founder, president and CEO Arvie de Vera said the digital bank has achieved double-digit growth in digital loans to mass market communities through ecosystem partnerships powered by UnionBank.

“Since our launch, UnionDigital Bank has been focusing on serving the needs of the underserved communities within UnionBank by offering digital deposit and lending products to our ecosystem, and we will continue to support the needs of these customers with additional products overtime,” De Vera said.

“The series of milestones that we have been able to achieve is a testament to the strong execution power of the team, in accordance with our community-led business model,” he said.

De Vera further credits this achievement to the digital bank’s “laser focus” on the fundamentals: prioritizing the balance sheet.

“As a bank we’re very clear: it’s not just about having a cool app or millions of users who don’t generate revenue - it’s about a balance sheet. It’s about growing the loan book because that’s where the revenues come from- it doesn’t come from payments, it doesn’t come from sign ups. Valuation is great, but it’s not profitability,” he said.

As a subsidiary of the Philippines’ largest techglomerate, UnionDigital Bank’s success in growing its loan book is due in part to its sophisticated use of available data of consumer behavior within the larger Aboitiz ecosystem to create tailor-fit loan products.

“If you’re lending within an ecosystem, you have an anchor community, and that’s a robust way to provide credit because you have more data. Rather than using payments data, which is really not a good proxy for someone’s capacity and willingness to pay. But if you have robust set of data with context on their financial behavior, then you can properly price the risk, because you have historical data on the customer, you know you can give him a customized interest rate. A one-size-fits-all pricing is an inappropriate lending business strategy and sub-optimal consumer experience,” De Vera said.

UnionDigital Bank’s mission to drive financial inclusion begins with improving access to credit to the underserved communities by capitalizing on technology and decades of alternative data from the UnionBank ecosystem to create robust credit models that fit the Philippines.

In yet another milestone, UnionDigital Bank onboarded its first corporate account customer, Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX), marking the commencement of accumulating corporate account openings at UnionDigital Bank.

UnionDigital Bank aims to expand its partnership base with other leading communities and corporates, following its commercial launch.

Starting with PDAX, UnionDigital Bank has been expanding its partnership base with other leading communities and corporations.

UnionDigital Bank looks to provide a smooth customer experience for corporates to make payments, transfer money, and even more core banking services such as treasury services, empowering businesses to do more with their financial assets.

“Corporate partnerships are vital to helping us reach the communities who need it the most. They are integral to the cohesive network the bank seeks to build and I believe their involvement is critical to reaching a fully digital Philippines,” De Vera said.

“With this in mind, the start we’ve had with PDAX joining us on our journey affirms my excitement to include more corporate partners. We look forward to collaborating with partners of the same caliber to maximize the difference we bring to the financial lives of fellow Filipinos,” he added.

UNIONBANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

3 new stations mulled on Rizal end of LRT-2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority is nearing the conclusion of its feasibility study on adding three new stations to the east of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 to scale up the passenger capacity of the railway.
Business
fbtw

In the service of the Filipino

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
We survived another killer typhoon, but many of our countrymen in Maguindanao and elsewhere didn’t. They could have if only they were able to get out of the typhoon’s path early enough. But they weren’t...
Business
fbtw

The Philippine sugar industry today

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
The sugar industry was recently shaken by the confusion of signals within the government on whether there was a need to import 300,000 metric tons of sugar.
Business
fbtw
Shell completes sale of Malampaya stake

Shell completes sale of Malampaya stake

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Oil giant Shell remains keen on pursuing opportunities in the Philippines even after giving up its interest in the Malampaya...
Business
fbtw
Factory output posts modest expansion in October as inflation bites

Factory output posts modest expansion in October as inflation bites

By Ramon Royandoyan | 13 hours ago
Local factory output eked out moderate expansion in October despite growing demand as inflationary pressures continued to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Udenna mulls sale of Conti’s, Wendy’s

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Dennis Uy's Udenna Group is open to exploring all opportunities for his different businesses, including a sale.
Business
fbtw
Palay output likely grew in Q3

Palay output likely grew in Q3

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The country’s production of palay or unhusked rice is projected to have grown by 2.2 percent in the third quarter, according...
Business
fbtw
BOC exceeds collection target in October

BOC exceeds collection target in October

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Customs continued its streak of exceeding its collection target, hitting nearly P76 billion in October on higher...
Business
fbtw
More Pinoys plan to travel next year &ndash; survey

More Pinoys plan to travel next year – survey

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Over 60 percent of Philippine consumers are planning to travel for leisure next year, but many of them have yet to firm up...
Business
fbtw
Emperador expands operations in Mexico

Emperador expands operations in Mexico

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Andrew Tan-led Emperador Inc., through Casa Pedro Domecq, is expanding its winery in Mexico.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with