UnionDigital Bank lends $70 million in just 4 months

SINGAPORE – The digital banking subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines grew its loan book to $70 million and attracted $50 million in deposits in its first four months of operations.

Maria Gaitanidou, chief product and operations officer at UnionDigital Bank, said the digital bank has acquired 1.73 million customers as it continues to onboard more UnionBank clients.

UnionDigital Bank co-founder, president and CEO Arvie de Vera said the digital bank has achieved double-digit growth in digital loans to mass market communities through ecosystem partnerships powered by UnionBank.

“Since our launch, UnionDigital Bank has been focusing on serving the needs of the underserved communities within UnionBank by offering digital deposit and lending products to our ecosystem, and we will continue to support the needs of these customers with additional products overtime,” De Vera said.

“The series of milestones that we have been able to achieve is a testament to the strong execution power of the team, in accordance with our community-led business model,” he said.

De Vera further credits this achievement to the digital bank’s “laser focus” on the fundamentals: prioritizing the balance sheet.

“As a bank we’re very clear: it’s not just about having a cool app or millions of users who don’t generate revenue - it’s about a balance sheet. It’s about growing the loan book because that’s where the revenues come from- it doesn’t come from payments, it doesn’t come from sign ups. Valuation is great, but it’s not profitability,” he said.

As a subsidiary of the Philippines’ largest techglomerate, UnionDigital Bank’s success in growing its loan book is due in part to its sophisticated use of available data of consumer behavior within the larger Aboitiz ecosystem to create tailor-fit loan products.

“If you’re lending within an ecosystem, you have an anchor community, and that’s a robust way to provide credit because you have more data. Rather than using payments data, which is really not a good proxy for someone’s capacity and willingness to pay. But if you have robust set of data with context on their financial behavior, then you can properly price the risk, because you have historical data on the customer, you know you can give him a customized interest rate. A one-size-fits-all pricing is an inappropriate lending business strategy and sub-optimal consumer experience,” De Vera said.

UnionDigital Bank’s mission to drive financial inclusion begins with improving access to credit to the underserved communities by capitalizing on technology and decades of alternative data from the UnionBank ecosystem to create robust credit models that fit the Philippines.

In yet another milestone, UnionDigital Bank onboarded its first corporate account customer, Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX), marking the commencement of accumulating corporate account openings at UnionDigital Bank.

UnionDigital Bank aims to expand its partnership base with other leading communities and corporates, following its commercial launch.

Starting with PDAX, UnionDigital Bank has been expanding its partnership base with other leading communities and corporations.

UnionDigital Bank looks to provide a smooth customer experience for corporates to make payments, transfer money, and even more core banking services such as treasury services, empowering businesses to do more with their financial assets.

“Corporate partnerships are vital to helping us reach the communities who need it the most. They are integral to the cohesive network the bank seeks to build and I believe their involvement is critical to reaching a fully digital Philippines,” De Vera said.

“With this in mind, the start we’ve had with PDAX joining us on our journey affirms my excitement to include more corporate partners. We look forward to collaborating with partners of the same caliber to maximize the difference we bring to the financial lives of fellow Filipinos,” he added.