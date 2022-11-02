^

RLC to power more malls with solar

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 2, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) will further cement its position as the largest solar-powered mall operator in the country as it looks to install solar panels in more of its malls next year.

RLC Executive Vice President Faraday Go said at least four more Robinsons malls in Luzon and Mindanao would be installed with solar rooftop projects next year.

“We have 24 malls now with solar rooftop installations and that brings us to over 30 megawatts (MW) of energy, and we will be installing more next year,” Go said.

“For 2023, we have at least four more lined up,” he said.

Go said the upcoming solar rooftop installations would provide an additional five-MW of energy.

RLC has so far invested P1.6 billion for 24 Robinsons malls in solar PV adoption to help with the reduction of carbon emissions and fossil fuel-based electricity.

“Today we have 24 malls all across the country with solar power installations and we continue to do more. As you know, solar power is both clean and renewable. And we have successfully reduced our carbon footprint by going this route. Robinsons Land is committed to this sustainability agenda,” RLC Senior Vice President and general manager Arlene Magtibay said.

RLC has also invested in more energy-efficient chillers for its malls and expanded the sourcing of electricity from renewable energy by partnering with renewable energy suppliers for its power requirements, growing its clean energy used in 2021 to 30.24 gigawatt hours.

Further, the company has installed rainwater collection systems in 29 malls and is using greywater for landscaping and irrigation in 15 malls.

RLC said its renewable energy sourcing alone has allowed the company to avoid as much as 19,804.94 metric tons of carbon emission in its malls, translating to an increase of 35.4 percent from its 14,627.89 carbon footprint reduction in 2020.

Power distributor Meralco also recently enrolled 10 Robinsons malls to the interruptible load program, through which RLC committed to de-load a total of 31 MW when needed.

This could potentially spare around 124,000 households and small businesses from the inconvenience of unplanned power interruptions.

RLC is one of the largest property developers nationwide, with businesses in residential, hotels and resorts, commercial centers, industrial and integrated developments, and office buildings.

