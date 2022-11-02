ACEN sees great potential in local RE sector

MANILA, Philippines — ACEN Corp. is staying committed in investing in a big way in renewable energy (RE) despite a few prevailing challenges for RE development in the country.

“Over the last few years, ACEN has benefited from the vision and guidance of our leaders in the Ayala Group, strategic partnerships here and abroad, and industry reforms into the Southeast Asian region. From a relatively modest investment in NorthWind equivalent only to 16 megawatts in 2010, we are now close to having in operation 4,000 megawatts (MW), well on well on our way to hitting our initial target of 5,000 MW by 2025,” ACEN executive director and head for commercial operations Miguel de Jesus said.

“Our journey from zero to 4,000 MW was not devoid of challenges. And some of these challenges continue to be hurdled to this day,” he said.

Among these challenges cited by De Jesus include the requirement for substantial land to build renewable energy plants.

He said this does not only apply to solar farms, which require about a hectare for each megawatt, but also to wind farms whose turbines need to be sufficiently spaced.

According to the ACEN official, the company’s largest solar farm in Vietnam occupies an area roughly the size of Bonifacio Global City, while its 81-MW wind farm in Ilocos is built over a 700-hectare forest land- use agreement.

“Thus, the first challenge is finding these large contiguous tracts of reasonably priced land where wind and solar resources are good,” De Jesus said.

“Our land team and land aggregation efforts thus form a significant part of our development strategy. To keep our growth trajectory, we have, like many other developers, started to look for alternatives to ground mounted installations, and thus have in our pipeline floating solar installations and offshore wind projects,” he said.

However, De Jesus said that while these two technologies are proven, the company still needs significant scale and reasonable assumptions on offtake to ensure that they remain competitive.

Meanwhile, another challenge in RE development identified by De Jesus is that solar and wind farms are often located in remote areas of the country where the national grid may not have robust transmission facilities.

“When we built our wind farm in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, we had to construct a 60-kilometer transmission line through mountainous areas to get to the closest substation in Laoag,” he said.

De Jesus said the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has a robust transmission development plan that needs to be aggressively implemented to help ensure that the country would have the infrastructure for all these renewable energy projects.

“Private developers like us believe that it is necessary to advance cost even of transmission assets to ensure the successful rollout of our plants,” he said.

Lastly, De Jesus also mentioned permitting issues which continue to dampen RE development in the country.

“As you must all know the permitting requirements of power plants from all levels of government, national and local, can often times result in delays in the development of facilities,” he said.

De Jesus said fortunately, the Department of Energy has introduced the EVOSS or the energy virtual one stop shop system, which is designed to expedite approvals and consolidate permitting.

He said the system is a step in the right direction and ACEN is hoping that more agencies and permits can be integrated into it.

“Notwithstanding these challenges, we see great potential in continuing to invest in renewable energy,” De Jesus said.

As a testament to its continued commitment, ACEN last August announced that the company is embarking on a new roadmap that seeks to expand by six times its renewables capacity by 2030.

The company aims to be the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia, with a goal of reaching 20 gigawatts in renewables capacity by 2030.

ACEN has about 4,000 MW of attributable capacity in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Australia, with a renewable share of capacity of 87 percent, among the highest in the region. said.

