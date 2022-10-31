^

Business

Bank lending improves in September despite steeper borrowing costs

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 31, 2022 | 1:56pm
credit
Credit growth is crucial for any economy that depends on consumption.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Bank lending posted a double-digit growth in September, continuing to reap the rewards of a reopened domestic economy despite rising borrowing costs, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Monday.

Credit growth jumped 13.4% year-on-year in September, data released by the BSP showed. The increase was faster than the 12.2% annual expansion recorded in the preceding month. 

Month-on-month, credit rose 1.7%. 

At the same time, more money circulated in the domestic economy during the month. A separate BSP also released Monday reported showed M3, the broadest measure of money supply, rose 5% year-on-year in September to P15.4 trillion, albeit slower compared to 6.7% annual growth in the preceding month. 

Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., noted this continuing trend was a positive development considering the high inflation environment and rising borrowing costs.

“We continue to see almost broad-based growth in lending to industries/productive sectors while consumer loans are holding up remarkably,” she said in a Viber message. 

Credit growth is crucial for an economy that depends on consumption. When bank lending sank in 2020 after lenders tightened their credit standards while borrowers became wary of being saddled with debts, the BSP slashed interest rates to spur loan growth within the consumption-starved domestic economy.

This move paid off, with credit returning to growth in August last year after 8 straight months of contraction. But with inflation spoiling economic growth by crimping consumption anew, the BSP started its tightening cycle in May and had since reversed all the rate cuts it made at the onset of the health crisis.

BSP data showed most of the growth came from loans extended to production activities, which improved 12.3% on-year in September. Lending for real estate activities, manufacturing, information and communication and wholesale and retail trade (including repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles) soared by double digits. 

Consumer loans continued to grow, surging 20.5% year-on-year in September. 

“We think that this shows that pandemic recovery, stability of jobs and assurance of steady income could likely outweigh the crimp on consumption that usually follows when the cost of money becomes more expensive,” Velasquez added. 

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
Hard times ahead?

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
If you listen to Junior and some of his economic advisers, the economy is doing well and they are optimistic about its future. It is almost as if we are not part of the world economy that is falling apart.
Peak dollar?

By Wilson Sy | 15 hours ago
The US dollar fell for the second straight week, taking a breather from the relentless rally that sent it to its highest level in 20 years, powered by the unprecedented pace of tightening by the Fed. 
Philippines digital economy now worth P1.87 trillion

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The value of the country's digital economy rose eight percent in 2021 from a year ago as digital adoption continued...
PLDT mulls offering satellite connectivity

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
Integrated telco PLDT Inc. is preparing for the looming entry of tech billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink into the country's internet market as it plans to offer a matching space-based connectivity package...
Aboitiz willing to offer capacity to Meralco

Aboitiz willing to offer capacity to Meralco

Aboitiz Power Corp., the power arm of the Aboitiz Group, has available capacity that it can offer to Manila Electric Co. in...
Twitter owner Musk tweets conspiracy theory, then deletes it

6 hours ago
The seesaw action by Musk, a self-declared "free speech absolutist," cast new uncertainty on the direction the social media...
Annual tech gathering takes aim at crypto

6 hours ago
Around 100,000 people are expected to gather in Lisbon for the four-day Web Summit and related events, the first full-scale...
IT-BPM office space demand seen slowing down in Q4

By Catherine Talavera | 15 hours ago
Office space demand from Information Technology-Business Process Management sector may slow down this quarter due to a government...
Market to trade in tight range this week

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Stocks are expected to trade at a tight range this week – shortened by the All Saint's Day holiday – with...
Philippines willing to work on FTA negotiations with EU

By Catherine Talavera | 15 hours ago
The Philippines has expressed  interest and willingness to work toward the resumption of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union, according to the Department of Trade and Industry.
