Bidding October goodbye, local shares retreat on profit-taking

In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares snapped their three-day rally to end October as profit-taking and dismal earnings reports in other markets loomed large among investors.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index slipped 1.24% to finish 6,153.43 at the last trading day of the month. The broader All Shares index scaled back its gains by 0.76%. Most of the sub-indices landed in the red, with property and mining and oil shares leading the decline.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, noted this was a technical reaction.

“Philippine shares closed -1.10% lower at 6,161.81, pulling back after a false breakout past the 6,200.00 resistance. The pullback seems to be a wholly technical reaction after three straight days of rallying,” he said in a Viber message.

The local bourse slid into bear market territory earlier this month as it took cues from global equities fearful of a looming global recession.

“Profit takers likely locked in gains, as it was also month-end. There was relatively less volume than usual today, ahead of the long holiday weekend,” Limlingan added.

As it is, global equity markets slipped as earnings season proved disappointing especially as tech giants saw their earnings take a beating.

Hong Kong experienced a bloodbath to finish the week down 3%. Elsewhere, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok and Jakarta were also down, while London, Paris and Frankfurt opened in the red. However, Singapore, Wellington and Mumbai edged up.

Foreign investors sold P41.5 million more shares than they bought in the stock market. A total of million 421.67 million stocks, valued at P4.21 billion, switched hands on Friday. — with AFP