^

Business

Bidding October goodbye, local shares retreat on profit-taking

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 5:43pm
pse
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares snapped their three-day rally to end October as profit-taking and dismal earnings reports in other markets loomed large among investors. 

The Philippine Stock Exchange index slipped 1.24% to finish 6,153.43 at the last trading day of the month. The broader All Shares index scaled back its gains by 0.76%. Most of the sub-indices landed in the red, with property and mining and oil shares leading the decline. 

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, noted this was a technical reaction. 

“Philippine shares closed -1.10% lower at 6,161.81, pulling back after a false breakout past the 6,200.00 resistance. The pullback seems to be a wholly technical reaction after three straight days of rallying,” he said in a Viber message. 

The local bourse slid into bear market territory earlier this month as it took cues from global equities fearful of a looming global recession. 

“Profit takers likely locked in gains, as it was also month-end. There was relatively less volume than usual today, ahead of the long holiday weekend,” Limlingan added. 

As it is, global equity markets slipped as earnings season proved disappointing especially as tech giants saw their earnings take a beating. 

Hong Kong experienced a bloodbath to finish the week down 3%. Elsewhere, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok and Jakarta were also down, while London, Paris and Frankfurt opened in the red. However, Singapore, Wellington and Mumbai edged up.

Foreign investors sold P41.5 million more shares than they bought in the stock market. A total of million 421.67 million stocks, valued at P4.21 billion, switched hands on Friday. — with AFP

ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Food inflation

By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
Despite a photo release of the Sugar Regulatory Administration showing packs of so-called BBM sugar being sold at P75/kilo, the Oct. 24 report of DA’s price monitoring showed refined sugar going up to P105/kilo...
Business
fbtw
Why shared mobility is the future &nbsp;

Why shared mobility is the future  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
For the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., there can only be one future for mobility, and that is when mobility benefits eve...
Business
fbtw
Wanted: Private partners in transport projects

Wanted: Private partners in transport projects

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
As the government deals with a budget shortfall, the Department of Transportation plans to privatize connectivity projects...
Business
fbtw

Who’s afraid of Elon Musk? Not the local telco tycoons

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
Are telco tycoons Manuel V. Pangilinan, the Ayalas, Dennis Anthony Uy and Dennis Uy worried that the entry of Internet from space Starlink, owned by the richest man on earth Elon Musk, will cost them subscriber...
Business
fbtw
Digital bank GoTyme launched

Digital bank GoTyme launched

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Gokongwei Group and Singapore-based Tyme launched GoTyme in the Philippines to provide a better choice for the digital...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DITO shares jump on talks with potential investors

DITO shares jump on talks with potential investors

10 hours ago
I mean, it either needs the money or it doesn’t, and the company’s actions speak louder than its words.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: JLL Philippines on POGOs and 3 more market updates

Quick Take: JLL Philippines on POGOs and 3 more market updates

10 hours ago
This is a more nuanced take than Leechiu’s, which is that commercial lease rates will plummet if POGOs are forced to...
Business
fbtw
US economy grows for first time this year in third quarter

US economy grows for first time this year in third quarter

11 hours ago
Economic issues have become a flashpoint in the United States, with decades-high inflation weighing on growth and squeezing...
Business
fbtw
US tech titans buffeted by economic headwinds and TikTok

US tech titans buffeted by economic headwinds and TikTok

11 hours ago
Management teams will need to "quickly adjust to a much different background" or risk losing their luster for investors who...
Business
fbtw
Seeking 'healthy' debate, Musk nears Twitter deal finish line

Seeking 'healthy' debate, Musk nears Twitter deal finish line

By John Biers | 12 hours ago
Closing in on his Twitter megadeal, Elon Musk said Thursday his goal is to enable "healthy" debate of ideas and counter the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with