Local shares soar past 6,200-level as focus shifts to earnings season

In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares soared on Thursday to breach the 6,200 level as the earnings season and the peso's movement dominate market sentiment.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) surged 1.78% to close at 6,230.58. The broader All Shares index echoed the positive sentiment, jumping 1.21%.

Most sub-indices finished in the green as well, led by shares in the holding firmssub- index.

For Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, the market’s performance was indicative of the mixed sentiment of the third-quarter earnings reports.

“Philippine shares continued to challenge the resistance levels with the index finally reaching the 6,200 level with one more trading day in October tomorrow,” he said in a Viber message.

“Traders looked outside of the US as rocky trading mixed and disappointing 3Q reports from Alphabet and Microsoft, and assessed what that means for future Fed rate hikes and economic growth,” he added.

Limlingan noted that local investors welcomed news of the country’s narrowing budget shortfall in September. The paring was driven by larger tax revenue haul.

Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp., shared the same assessment with Limlingan.

“The PSEi was lifted due to some foreign buying as well as the positive news of the peso’s appreciation,” Enriquez said in a Viber message.

Equities in Asia advanced as well, as traders expect the US Federal Reserve to soften its interest rate increases. Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, Mumbai, Jakarta and Wellington also rose. However, Tokyo and Shanghai slipped.

Foreign investors bought P195.71 million more shares than they sold in the stock market. A total of million 629.9 million stocks, valued at P5.64 billion, switched hands on Thursday. — with AFP