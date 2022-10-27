^

Business

Local shares soar past 6,200-level as focus shifts to earnings season

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 4:40pm
pse
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares soared on Thursday to breach the 6,200 level as the earnings season and the peso's movement dominate market sentiment. 

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) surged 1.78% to close at 6,230.58. The broader All Shares index echoed the positive sentiment, jumping 1.21%.

Most sub-indices finished in the green as well, led by shares in the holding firmssub- index. 

For Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, the market’s performance was indicative of the mixed sentiment of the third-quarter earnings reports. 

“Philippine shares continued to challenge the resistance levels with the index finally reaching the 6,200 level with one more trading day in October tomorrow,” he said in a Viber message. 

“Traders looked outside of the US as rocky trading mixed and disappointing 3Q reports from Alphabet and Microsoft, and assessed what that means for future Fed rate hikes and economic growth,” he added. 

Limlingan noted that local investors welcomed news of the country’s narrowing budget shortfall in September. The paring was driven by larger tax revenue haul.

Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp., shared the same assessment with Limlingan.

“The PSEi was lifted due to some foreign buying as well as the positive news of the peso’s appreciation,” Enriquez said in a Viber message.

Equities in Asia advanced as well, as traders expect the US Federal Reserve to soften its interest rate increases. Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, Mumbai, Jakarta and Wellington also rose. However, Tokyo and Shanghai slipped.

Foreign investors bought P195.71 million more shares than they sold in the stock market. A total of million 629.9 million stocks, valued at P5.64 billion, switched hands on Thursday. — with AFP

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Foot-in-mouth?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Now, more than ever, we should be glad Philip Medalla is governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas instead of Ben Diokno, but Ben is intruding in his realm.
Business
fbtw
PAL announces direct flights between Baguio, Cebu

PAL announces direct flights between Baguio, Cebu

By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
The country’s flag carrier will soon have direct flights between Baguio City and Cebu.
Business
fbtw
BPI launches VYBE app

BPI launches VYBE app

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands is expecting close to three million existing digital clients to download the newly...
Business
fbtw
Philippines exerts more effort to exit gray list

Philippines exerts more effort to exit gray list

17 hours ago
AMLC chairman and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla told reporters on the sidelines of the 2nd Bankers Association...
Business
fbtw

Inflation and poverty: Finding ways to stay ahead

By Rey Gamboa | 17 hours ago
While waiting for the President’s economic team to put together a decent and coherent game plan to respond to the ongoing – and very likely prolonged – crisis of high food prices and services, the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fitch keeps Philippines' investment grade but wary of global headwinds

Fitch keeps Philippines' investment grade but wary of global headwinds

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 hour ago
Fitch said that the rating action reflects the country’s medium-term growth prospects amid a high inflation environment...
Business
fbtw
'POGO ban won't lead to collapse of real estate market'

'POGO ban won't lead to collapse of real estate market'

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
That was the assessment of global real estate management firm Colliers, especially since POGOs currently cover 5% of total...
Business
fbtw
Q3 earnings season arrives with a batch of zombies

Q3 earnings season arrives with a batch of zombies

8 hours ago
What do all of these stocks have in common, besides losing money year after year?
Business
fbtw
What does all this &ldquo;y/y&rdquo; and &ldquo;q/q&rdquo; stuff mean?

What does all this “y/y” and “q/q” stuff mean?

8 hours ago
The COVID crisis, and all the craziness that it caused on the earnings of our companies, demonstrated the usefulness of comparing...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Converge extends fiber footprint by 600,000 kms and 5 more market updates

Quick Take: Converge extends fiber footprint by 600,000 kms and 5 more market updates

8 hours ago
The proof will be in the financial pudding.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with