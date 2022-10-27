^

Business

'POGO ban won't lead to collapse of real estate market'

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 2:43pm
'POGO ban won't lead to collapse of real estate market'
The continued operations of POGOs in the country have the new Marcos Jr administration up in arms. Senate lawmakers have mounted probes on the sector’s economic significance and its involvement in the kidnappings of foreign nationals.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine offshore gaming operators exiting the country won’t leave the real estate market scarred should the Marcos Jr. administration decide to ban them.

That was the assessment of global real estate management firm Colliers Philippines, especially since POGOs currently cover 5% of total leasable office space in the country. 

“From our assessment, the industry has minimal exposure. It’s not going to cause a collapse,” said Kevin Jara, Colliers associate director of office services. 

Colliers’ findings dispute previous news reports disputing that a ban on POGOs would “trigger a real estate crisis.” The Marcos Jr. administration is still mulling on a decision on POGOs. Some senators railed against the presence of POGOs in the country, considering the spate of kidnappings and illegal work permits.

READ: Senators mull moves to ban POGOs amid kidnapping cases

For one, some Congress lawmakers note that their exit would cost the Philippine economy P65 billion in revenues. 

RELATED STORY: Philippines to lose P65 billion with POGO shutdown | POGOs come under scrutiny again in Senate probe on kidnappings

The real estate management firm noted that POGO's 5% market share has since declined from a high of 12%. Broken down, Colliers noted that POGOs, dominated by mainland Chinese workers, currently occupy 2.4 million square meters of office space.

5 years

Collier's Jara noted that if POGOs are forced out, this would only leave 650,000 square meters of office space vacant. “It will still take around five years to fully absorb those,” he said. 

The Manila Bay area and Alabang are two areas in the economic capital that seem to be reeling from the crackdown on POGOs, according to Colliers. This meant that there will be more office space vacancies in those areas. 

RELATED: Work permits for POGO employees 'significantly' declined this year — DOLE

Colliers noted that the vacancies could eventually be filled by the business process outsourcing sector. The sector is expected to expand in the coming years, especially since the national government granted them work-from-home privileges.

For this year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas forecasts BPO earnings to grow 9% year-on-year, slightly lower compared to the 9.4% annual uptick recorded in 2021. In 2023, annual growth of BPO earnings is projected to slow to 5%.

Jara noted that the sector occupied over million square meters of office space. Colliers projected the sector will manufacture demand of over 200,000 square meters until 2028. 

RELATED: Industry group says IT-BPM sector to benefit from weak peso

As it is, the BPO sector could soon find itself expanding its presence in populated provinces. 

“Even if POGOs come back in a big way, it’s not enough to take up vacated enough since the pandemic started,” he said.

“Let’s give other sectors a chance to contribute in the space,” Jara added.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL PHILIPPINES

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAL announces direct flights between Baguio, Cebu

PAL announces direct flights between Baguio, Cebu

By Rosette Adel | 20 hours ago
The country’s flag carrier will soon have direct flights between Baguio City and Cebu.
Business
fbtw

Foot-in-mouth?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Now, more than ever, we should be glad Philip Medalla is governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas instead of Ben Diokno, but Ben is intruding in his realm.
Business
fbtw
BPI launches VYBE app

BPI launches VYBE app

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands is expecting close to three million existing digital clients to download the newly...
Business
fbtw

Stuttering economic team without a game plan

By Rey Gamboa | 2 days ago
Actions of the President’s economic team for the past 120 days leave much to be desired.
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz Group deepens innovation footprint

Aboitiz Group deepens innovation footprint

16 hours ago
The Aboitiz Group is further deepening its innovation footprint in the Philippines and in the region to help the government,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Q3 earnings season arrives with a batch of zombies

Q3 earnings season arrives with a batch of zombies

7 hours ago
What do all of these stocks have in common, besides losing money year after year?
Business
fbtw
What does all this &ldquo;y/y&rdquo; and &ldquo;q/q&rdquo; stuff mean?

What does all this “y/y” and “q/q” stuff mean?

7 hours ago
The COVID crisis, and all the craziness that it caused on the earnings of our companies, demonstrated the usefulness of comparing...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Converge extends fiber footprint by 600,000 kms and 5 more market updates

Quick Take: Converge extends fiber footprint by 600,000 kms and 5 more market updates

7 hours ago
The proof will be in the financial pudding.
Business
fbtw
Meta's quarterly profit dives as tough economy hits tech

Meta's quarterly profit dives as tough economy hits tech

8 hours ago
The social networking giant, which faces stagnating user numbers and cuts in advertising budgets, also said revenue slipped...
Business
fbtw
US backs discussing payments to poor countries at climate talks

US backs discussing payments to poor countries at climate talks

8 hours ago
The countries most vulnerable to climate change are also those that contribute the least to it, and they are demanding financial...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with