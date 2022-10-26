Palay farmgate prices up in August

This brought the second quarter average at P17.35 per kilogram, an increase of 1.6 percent from the average farmgate price of P17.07 per kilogram in the same period last year.

MANILA, Philippines — The average farmgate prices of palay or unhusked rice increased by 2.3 percent to P17.62 per kilogram in August, latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

This brought the second quarter average at P17.35 per kilogram, an increase of 1.6 percent from the average farmgate price of P17.07 per kilogram in the same period last year.

Of the 16 producing regions, 14 saw annual increases which contributed to the overall year-on-year growth.

PSA data showed Western Visayas continued to post the highest annual increment at 13.6 percent during the month followed by Bicol Region with a 9.9 percent jump.

On the other hand, only two regions recorded price declines, with the Eastern Visayas having the higher price drop at 13.4 percent while Central Luzon had a 0.3 percent decrease.

Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) national manager Raul Montemayor said the farmgate price of palay is typically high in the third quarter.

“Normally, prices in July-September will be on an uptrend because harvest volumes are low during this quarter and stocks would be slowly depleted until the main harvest season kicks in in late September/October,” he said.

Montemayor also attributed the year-on-year increase to more expensive imports, allowing local rice to recover in prices.

He said imports have become costlier due to the peso depreciation and slight increases in international prices.

“This has given some room for the domestic rice price to inch up, thereby also allowing palay prices to increase a bit,” he said.

Despite the improvement in farmgate price, Montemayor said this is “very small” as against the “P3 to P5 per kilo increase in production costs due to higher fertilizer, fuel and other inputs.”

On a month-on-month basis, the PSA data showed the average farmgate price of palay per kilogram decreased by 1.3 percent from P17.85 per kilogram in July.

The highest monthly growth was recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region at 18.7 percent while the biggest decline was seen in Eastern Visayas at 16.2 percent.

Montemayor said palay prices went down from July due to the large volumes of imports that came in versus the previous month, as well as the rainy weather.

“Rainy weather could also depress palay prices since traders will have to absorb more costs for drying,” he said.

As of Aug. 1, the country’s rice inventory increased by 3.5 percent to 1.633 million MT, the PSA’s latest rice and corn stocks inventory report showed.

On a month-on-month basis, the inventory is 19.7 percent lower than the 2.034 million MT registered in July.

For this year, Philippine Rice Research Institute estimated palay production to decrease by as much as 1.1 to 1.3 million MT.

This is coming from the 19.96 million MT record level of production last year.

Palay production for the first semester already dropped by 6.8 percent due to rising prices of fertilizer.