^

Business

Palay farmgate prices up in August

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
October 26, 2022 | 12:00am
Palay farmgate prices up in August
This brought the second quarter average at P17.35 per kilogram, an increase of 1.6 percent from the average farmgate price of P17.07 per kilogram in the same period last year.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The average farmgate prices of palay or unhusked rice increased by 2.3 percent to P17.62 per kilogram in August, latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

This brought the second quarter average at P17.35 per kilogram, an increase of 1.6 percent from the average farmgate price of P17.07 per kilogram in the same period last year.

Of the 16 producing regions, 14 saw annual increases which contributed to the overall year-on-year growth.

PSA data showed Western Visayas continued to post the highest annual increment at 13.6 percent during the month followed by Bicol Region with a 9.9 percent jump.

On the other hand, only two regions recorded price declines, with the Eastern Visayas having the higher price drop at 13.4 percent while Central Luzon had a 0.3 percent decrease.

Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) national manager Raul Montemayor said the farmgate price of palay is typically high in the third quarter.

“Normally, prices in July-September will be on an uptrend because harvest volumes are low during this quarter and stocks would be slowly depleted until the main harvest season kicks in in late September/October,” he said.

Montemayor also attributed the year-on-year increase to more expensive imports, allowing local rice to recover in prices.

He said imports have become costlier due to the peso depreciation and slight increases in international prices.

“This has given some room for the domestic rice price to inch up, thereby also allowing palay prices to increase a bit,” he said.

Despite the improvement in farmgate price, Montemayor said this is “very small” as against the “P3 to P5 per kilo increase in production costs due to higher fertilizer, fuel and other inputs.”

On a month-on-month basis, the PSA data showed the average farmgate price of palay per kilogram decreased by 1.3 percent from P17.85 per kilogram in July.

The highest monthly growth was recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region at 18.7 percent while the biggest decline was seen in Eastern Visayas at 16.2 percent.

Montemayor said palay prices went down from July due to the large volumes of imports that came in versus the previous month, as well as the rainy weather.

“Rainy weather could also depress palay prices since traders will have to absorb more costs for drying,” he said.

As of Aug. 1, the country’s rice inventory increased by 3.5 percent to 1.633 million MT, the PSA’s latest rice and corn stocks inventory report showed.

On a month-on-month basis, the inventory is 19.7 percent lower than the 2.034 million MT registered in July.

For this year, Philippine Rice Research Institute estimated palay production to decrease by as much as 1.1 to 1.3 million MT.

This is coming from the 19.96 million MT record level of production last year.

Palay production for the first semester already dropped by 6.8 percent due to rising prices of fertilizer.

PALAY

PSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'French companies eyeing Philippines after liberalizing investment climate'

'French companies eyeing Philippines after liberalizing investment climate'

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Philippine Matiere, head of the MEDEF delegation, said the move to liberalize the business climate in the country could prove...
Business
fbtw
ALI appoints JAZA as chairman

ALI appoints JAZA as chairman

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Ayala Group, the country’s oldest conglomerate, continues to rearrange key positions to fill the gap left by the...
Business
fbtw
Oil price rollbacks not enough to brace drivers for soaring inflation &mdash; transport group

Oil price rollbacks not enough to brace drivers for soaring inflation — transport group

By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
“Ever since the consecutive increase in the price of oil at the beginning of this year until Marcos Jr. took office,...
Business
fbtw

Stuttering economic team without a game plan

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
Actions of the President’s economic team for the past 120 days leave much to be desired.
Business
fbtw
ACEN hands out options to investors to hasten coal plant retirement

ACEN hands out options to investors to hasten coal plant retirement

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
ACEN Corp. is handing out option agreements to institutional investors in a bid to facilitate the early decommissioning of...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Climate change economic damage may hit 7.6% of 2030 GDP

Climate change economic damage may hit 7.6% of 2030 GDP

By Louella Desiderio | 34 minutes ago
Economic damage to the Philippines could reach up to 7.6 percent of gross domestic product by 2030 and by 13.6 percent of...
Business
fbtw
BSP pushes initiatives to boost supply, tame food prices

BSP pushes initiatives to boost supply, tame food prices

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 34 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is pushing initiatives to quell inflation by boosting the supply of key food commodities and...
Business
fbtw
Vape online sellers need access restriction mechanism

Vape online sellers need access restriction mechanism

By Catherine Talavera | 34 minutes ago
Online sellers of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products, and their devices may be required to establish a mechanism...
Business
fbtw
Stocks extend gains on positive sentiment

Stocks extend gains on positive sentiment

By Iris Gonzales | 34 minutes ago
The Philippine stock market stayed in positive territory yesterday with investors anticipating strong third quarter corporate...
Business
fbtw

AMLC, BIR to fight money laundering

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 34 minutes ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council has partnered with the Bureau of Internal Revenue to strengthen the government’s campaign against money laundering activities, terrorism financing and other unlawful financial...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with