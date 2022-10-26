^

BSP pushes initiatives to boost supply, tame food prices

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
October 26, 2022 | 12:00am
BSP pushes initiatives to boost supply, tame food prices
The facade of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas building in Manila.
BSP website

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is pushing initiatives to quell inflation by boosting the supply of key food commodities and address supply-side pressures.

The central bank reiterated that addressing high inflation requires a whole-of-government approach to protect vulnerable sectors of the economy from the impact of high prices.

It said targeted measures by the national government to improve farm productivity and address bottlenecks for key food items are crucial in mitigating supply-side pressures on inflation.

“The central bank’s monetary policy actions are also working in tandem with fiscal policy and programs to prevent inflation expectations from becoming more entrenched,” it said.

Inflation averaged 5.1 percent from January to September amid soaring global oil and food prices due to supply side pressures and the impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Based on the latest assessment of the BSP, inflation is seen averaging 5.6 percent for this year and 4.1 percent next year, before easing back to within the target range at three instead of 3.1 percent in 2024.

The overall supply of agricultural commodities continues to be restricted by low farm productivity and high production costs, worsened by global supply disruptions, persistent animal diseases, uncertainties due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as tariff and non-tariff restrictions on agricultural trade.

“The BSP remains vigilant in monitoring all risks to the inflation outlook and is prepared to take all necessary monetary policy action to bring inflation toward a target-consistent path over the medium term, and in turn, steer the economy toward a sustainable growth path,” the central bank said.

The regulator has committed to maintain the double-barreled response of raising interest rates and intervening in the foreign exchange market to stabilize the peso and address volatility in the market amid the aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

No less than BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said last week that the Monetary Board could raise interest rates anew by 50 to 75 basis points during the scheduled rate-setting meeting on Nov. 17 to tame inflation and stabilize the peso.

Medalla, who already discounted the possibility of a repeat of another off-cycle rate setting meeting, said the central bank could hike rates by 75 basis points if the US Fed delivers another 75-basis-point increase early next month.

The BSP has been active in the foreign exchange market to address excess volatility using the country’s gross international reserves (GIR) that already narrowed to $93 billion as of end September this year.

The peso has hit an all-time low of 59 to $1 this month due to the jumbo rate hikes delivered by the US Fed, making the greenback a safe haven for investors.

The local currency has depreciated by as much as 15.7 percent to hit new record lows this year from 50.999 to $1 in end 2021.

ING Bank senior economist Nicholas Mapa said the Monetary Board is likely to deliver another huge 75-basis-point increase in November followed by another “punchy rate hike” in December to maintain a 100-basis-point differential with the US Fed.

