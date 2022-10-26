Stocks extend gains on positive sentiment

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Composite index (PSEi) closed at 6,073.41, up 44.62 points or 0.74 percent, taking its cue from Wall Street. The broader All Shares index rose by 16.45 points or 0.51 percent.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine stock market stayed in positive territory yesterday with investors anticipating strong third quarter corporate earnings.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Composite index (PSEi) closed at 6,073.41, up 44.62 points or 0.74 percent, taking its cue from Wall Street. The broader All Shares index rose by 16.45 points or 0.51 percent.

Most of the gauges closed in the green with financials and holding firms leading the gainers.

Services and mining and oil, on the other hand, ended in the red.

Total value turnover, meanwhile, reached P4.4 billion. Losers outpaced gainers, 95 to 74 while 48 issues were unchanged.

Shares were mostly lower in Asia yesterday as markets remained jittery over the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China, where key reformers were excluded from the highest ranks of ruling party leadership.

Investors are closely reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings to get a better picture of inflation’s impact on different areas of the economy. Prices on everything from clothing to food remain at their highest levels in four decades. That has put pressure on companies to raise prices and cut costs, while squeezing consumers.

The US Federal Reserve and central banks around the world have been raising interest rates to tame inflation and those increases have been weighing on pricier stocks, like technology companies, by making less-risky bonds seem more attractive in a volatile stock market.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates another three-quarters of a percentage point at its upcoming meeting in November.

Economists and investors worry central banks could go too far in slowing economic activity, triggering a recession. They’re looking for any sign they might ease up on rate increases.

The US economy is already slowing down, contracting during the first half of the year.