^

Business

Families’ guide to Inheritance Law

The Philippine Star
October 23, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Who inherits what and how much? What needs to be done to disinherit someone entitled to a share of the family’s wealth? How do you know a will is valid? How much share can extended family relatives inherit when the giver doesn’t have children?

To answer these questions and many other issues about inheritance, the Center for Global Best Practices will host a special webinar “Families’ Guide to the Inheritance Law of the Philippines” on Nov. 12, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom.

This legal guide will comprehensively cover topics on succession, disinheritance, donation to strangers, guardianship, entitlement of an ex-spouse, shares of illegitimate or adopted children, protecting your rights, what to do when you are excluded, recovery of inheritance and more. This lecture is packed with examples and Supreme Court decisions that are applicable whether you are single, married, separated, widowed, parents or children. It is certainly cheaper to learn this now than hire a lawyer in the future. Key takeaways from this program will be very useful for those encountering inheritance disputes and those who want to plan ahead and prepare their will.

Learn from CGBP course director and lawyer Nicasio Cabaneiro, the author of the best-selling book, “From Living to Leaving: Basics of Financial, Estate, and Tax Planning.” Registration is open to the general public. For details and a complete list of other CGBP programs, visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/ 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/ 59.

FAMILY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Anyare, Peyups?

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
The world has turned upside down.
Business
fbtw

Daunting task

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
According to the latest Pulse Asia survey, 66 percent of respondents consider controlling inflation as their topmost concern.
Business
fbtw
Hong Kong opens doors for financial cooperation with public, private sectors in Philippines
Sponsored

Hong Kong opens doors for financial cooperation with public, private sectors in Philippines

By Euden Valdez | 4 days ago
While it is a small city, Hong Kong is a force to be reckoned with in the global financial market.
Business
fbtw

SM Markets focuses on regional expansion

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
SM Markets, the SM Group’s umbrella brand for SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket and Savemore, is opening more stores across the country as part of its  strategic expansion.
Business
fbtw

Manila Water to build 12 more wastewater facilities

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
Manila Water Company Inc.  is building 12 more sewage treatment plants  as part of its commitment to the Clean Water Act.
Business
fbtw
Latest

Bank of China joins InstaPay

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
Bank of China-Manila continues to ramp up its initiatives amid its growing digital customer base in support of the initiatives of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to transform the country into a cash-lite econom...
Business
fbtw

Malaysia F&B expo generates $4.3 million sales for Philippines firms

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
The Philippines has generated $4.3 million worth of initial export sales in the recent food and beverage expo in Malaysia, according to the export marketing bureau of the Department of Trade and Industry.
Business
fbtw

Families’ guide to Inheritance Law

2 hours ago
Who inherits what and how much? What needs to be done to disinherit someone entitled to a share of the family’s wealth? How do you know a will is valid? How much share can extended family relatives inherit...
Business
fbtw

Are you coachable?

By Francis J. Kong | 2 hours ago
The exciting thing about coaching is that you must trouble the comfortable and comfort the troubled, says Ric Charlesworth, former Australian national women’s field hockey coach. But what if the student is...
Business
fbtw

Anti-consumer ruling

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 hours ago
The power sector is abuzz with speculations as to what would be San Miguel Corp.’s next move in so far as the Energy Regulatory Commission’s denial of its petition to be allowed to temporarily raise its...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with