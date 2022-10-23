Families’ guide to Inheritance Law

MANILA, Philippines — Who inherits what and how much? What needs to be done to disinherit someone entitled to a share of the family’s wealth? How do you know a will is valid? How much share can extended family relatives inherit when the giver doesn’t have children?

To answer these questions and many other issues about inheritance, the Center for Global Best Practices will host a special webinar “Families’ Guide to the Inheritance Law of the Philippines” on Nov. 12, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom.

This legal guide will comprehensively cover topics on succession, disinheritance, donation to strangers, guardianship, entitlement of an ex-spouse, shares of illegitimate or adopted children, protecting your rights, what to do when you are excluded, recovery of inheritance and more. This lecture is packed with examples and Supreme Court decisions that are applicable whether you are single, married, separated, widowed, parents or children. It is certainly cheaper to learn this now than hire a lawyer in the future. Key takeaways from this program will be very useful for those encountering inheritance disputes and those who want to plan ahead and prepare their will.

Learn from CGBP course director and lawyer Nicasio Cabaneiro, the author of the best-selling book, “From Living to Leaving: Basics of Financial, Estate, and Tax Planning.” Registration is open to the general public. For details and a complete list of other CGBP programs, visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/ 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/ 59.