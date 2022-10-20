^

Business

Tracking Wall Street's slump, Philippine shares down over 1%

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 20, 2022 | 4:45pm
pse
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares retreated on Thursday as investors took stock of their positions as inflation and interest rate fears rocked global equities. 

The Philippine Stock Exchange index shed 1.5% to close at 6,055.99. The broader All Shares index lost 1.32%, while most of the sub-indices landed in the red.

Shares in the industrial sub-index dropped 2.59% of its value on Thursday. 

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, attributed the decline to Wall Street’s inability to sustain its gains. 

“Philippine shares took a breather after successive sessions in the green as funds decided to trim positions following Wall Street’s struggles to extend its 2-day winning streak amid a sharp rise in yields,” he said in a Viber message. 

The local bourse recovered lost ground as investors went bargain hunting early this week to send Philippine shares above the 6,000-level again. 

As it is, regional equities were deep in the red on Thursday, with selling also fueled by concerns about the Chinese economy as Covid cases spike in the country and leaders stick to lockdown strategies

Hong Kong led losses, shedding almost 3% at one point, while Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Shanghai and Mumbai were also in the red.

Foreign investors sold P362.68 million more local shares than they bought in the stock market. A total of 597.62 million stocks, valued at P8.23 billion, switched hands on Thursday. — with AFP

ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

WALL STREET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
TV5, ABS-CBN call off P4 billion investment deal

TV5, ABS-CBN call off P4 billion investment deal

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
Pangilinan-led TV5 Network Inc. has shut the door on revisiting its investment deal with Lopez-owned ABS-CBN Corp., as the...
Business
fbtw
Air fares to fall in November as government lowers fuel surcharge

Air fares to fall in November as government lowers fuel surcharge

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
Filipinos planning to travel for the holiday season can expect air fares to go down next month, as airlines vow to reduce...
Business
fbtw
Biden says US should boost domestic oil production
play

Biden says US should boost domestic oil production

11 hours ago
President Joe Biden called Wednesday on US energy companies to increase oil production and to lower retail gasoline prices...
Business
fbtw
Despite high inflation, government keeps growth targets

Despite high inflation, government keeps growth targets

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The government is keeping its growth target for next year, even as sustained increases in inflation may slow down the economy...
Business
fbtw
Debt payments sink Philippine dollar position in deficit zone in September

Debt payments sink Philippine dollar position in deficit zone in September

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The country's balance of payments (BOP) amounted to a deficit of $2.3 billion in September, wider compared with the $412 million...
Business
fbtw
Latest
BPI's Q3 earnings expand on better revenues, bigger customer base

BPI's Q3 earnings expand on better revenues, bigger customer base

By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 hours ago
The bank’s net income in the first nine months of 2022 amounted to P30.5 billion due in part to lower provisions.
Business
fbtw
Medilines Distributors pops on buy-back announcement

Medilines Distributors pops on buy-back announcement

10 hours ago
Looking at the IPO Tracker, it seems like 6 of the 7 IPOs that followed MEDIC’s IPO “batch” all had stabilization...
Business
fbtw
DITO open to &ldquo;amicable settlement&rdquo; of P430-M PLDT debt

DITO open to “amicable settlement” of P430-M PLDT debt

10 hours ago
DITO has two weeks.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Starlink's local partner and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Starlink's local partner and 2 more market updates

10 hours ago
There is no information to say whether or not this deal is exclusive.
Business
fbtw
Stocks waver as inflation concerns offset positive earnings

Stocks waver as inflation concerns offset positive earnings

10 hours ago
Market movements have been dominated in recent months by interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with