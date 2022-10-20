Tracking Wall Street's slump, Philippine shares down over 1%

In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares retreated on Thursday as investors took stock of their positions as inflation and interest rate fears rocked global equities.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index shed 1.5% to close at 6,055.99. The broader All Shares index lost 1.32%, while most of the sub-indices landed in the red.

Shares in the industrial sub-index dropped 2.59% of its value on Thursday.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, attributed the decline to Wall Street’s inability to sustain its gains.

“Philippine shares took a breather after successive sessions in the green as funds decided to trim positions following Wall Street’s struggles to extend its 2-day winning streak amid a sharp rise in yields,” he said in a Viber message.

The local bourse recovered lost ground as investors went bargain hunting early this week to send Philippine shares above the 6,000-level again.

As it is, regional equities were deep in the red on Thursday, with selling also fueled by concerns about the Chinese economy as Covid cases spike in the country and leaders stick to lockdown strategies

Hong Kong led losses, shedding almost 3% at one point, while Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Shanghai and Mumbai were also in the red.

Foreign investors sold P362.68 million more local shares than they bought in the stock market. A total of 597.62 million stocks, valued at P8.23 billion, switched hands on Thursday. — with AFP