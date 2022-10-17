^

Remittances up in August as migrants rescue their inflation-hit families

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 4:00pm
This undated file photo shows OFWs.
STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — Money sent home by Filipinos overseas rose in August as they rushed to the aid of their families amid the rising costs of consumer goods and services. 

Cash remittances coursed through bank inched up 4.3% year-on-year in August to $2.72 billion, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Monday. This was faster than the 2.3% recorded in July. 

Year-to-date, cash remittances amounted to $20.99 billion.

Remittances are considered the lifeblood of the consumption-dependent Philippine economy. Money sent home by overseas Filipinos augment their families’ income here. 

These remittances are also crucial sources of dollars for the country. Remittances amounted to $31.42 billion last year, expanding 5.1% compared to the 2020 haul. The collections slightly missed the central bank’s forecast of 6% growth, but the BSP hopes remittances would rise this year.

That said, the surging dollar trend has left the peso sinking to new lows, which convinced many this will benefit families of overseas Filipinos, but that has not been the case. A strong dollar trend is only adding fuel to painfully high inflation that’s squeezing household budgets.

RELATED: Stubbornly high Philippine inflation dilutes benefits of a weak peso

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist of ING Bank in Manila, attributed the uptick in August to exchange rate nuances and the cost-of-living crisis facing Filipinos today. Inflation hit 6.9% in September, the highest since October 2018. 

“Higher dollar remittances may also reflect OFs sending home more funds to help cover the rising cost of living in the Philippines,” he said in a Viber message.

BSP data broken down showed 41.7% of cash remittances in the first eight months came from the United States, while the rest came from Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Qatar, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Remittance from land-based workers inched up 4.7% year-on-year to $2.13 billion in August. Sea-based workers sent in a total of $590 million, expanding 2.9% year-on-year.

“Going forward remittances remain a structural flow that will help steady the currency, offsetting to some extent depreciation pressure borne by the widening trade gap,” Mapa added.

