Rice imports hit 2.98 million MT in 9 months Exceed full-year 2021 volume

MANILA, Philippines — The country has imported nearly three million metric tons (MT) of rice as of end-September, breaching the full-year volume last year, according to the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) .

Latest data showed that rice imports jumped by 42 percent to 2.98 million MT as of Sept. 29 from 2.09 million MT imported in the same period last year.

The volume, data showed, already exceeded the 2.77 million MT rice imported for the entire 2021 by seven percent.

For this year, the highest monthly volume was recorded in August at 433,454 MT.

According to BPI, major sources of imported rice include China, India, Japan, Myanmar, Pakistan, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Vietnam remained the top supplier, cornering 82 percent of the total volume at 2.46 million MT, followed by Myanmar with 203,879.28 MT, and Thailand with 150,416.37 MT.

Furthermore, the data also showed that the top importer of rice is NAN STU Agri Traders, which shipped 152,970.35 MT, followed by Manus Dei Resources Ent. Inc. with 142,881.28 MT, and Luck Buy and Sell with 130,083 MT.

Earlier, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said it expects the country to import more rice until mid-next year due to lower projected production amid the high cost of fertilizers and the recent devastating impact of Super Typhoon Karding in Luzon late last month.

The Manila post of its Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) forecasted the country to import 3.4 million MT of rice, higher than its previous forecast of 3.3 million MT.

Super Typhoon Karding made a landfall last Sept. 25 and destroyed rice crops ready for harvest in Central Luzon, particularly in Nueva Ecija, which is considered the country’s rice granary

Meanwhile, soaring fertilizer prices continued to force farmers to significantly reduce application, thereby lowering yields by three percent.

This led the USDA to lower its projection on the country’s milled rice production to 11.975million MT in the July 2022 to June 2023 period from 12.41 MT.

According to the Fertilizer and Pesticides Authority, fertilizer prices have increased significantly, although urea prices have tapered off a bit since May.

“Rice is a highly political crop in the Philippines, and supply sufficiency is very important for the government. Lower income consumers can subsist even on rice with minimal viands (simple side dishes or minimal flavorings that accompany rice),” the USDA said.