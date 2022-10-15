Coca-Cola steps up sustainable packaging efforts

MANILA, Philippines — Coca-Cola Philippines continues its efforts towards sustainable packaging as it looks to transition the packaging of key brands to 100 percent recycled PET plastic packaging, excluding caps and labels by next year.

The company said the new packaging formats of Coca-Cola Original Taste and Wilkins Pure would expand its line-up of products in recycled plastic packaging in the Philippines.

It was the first to launch 100 percent recycled PET plastic for its Viva! bottles and shifted the Sprite 500ml bottle to 100 percent recycled PET plastic in 2019.

The company added that it continues to utilize returnable glass bottles for approximately 50 percent of its products in the country.

Coca-Cola said it also continues to redesign its PET plastic packaging by lightweighting products to reduce the overall impact of its carbon footprint in the Philippines.

“As a global beverage company, we are continuously innovating our packaging lifecycle and we recognize our role and responsibility to help tackle the plastic packaging waste issue in the Philippines,” Coca-Cola Philippines president Tony del Rosario said.

“We are committed to finding and deploying sustainable, effective solutions to help address the issue at its very core, with the support of our partners and communities,” added Del Rosario, who is also vice president for East Franchise Operations for Coca-Cola ASEAN and South Pacific.

Coca-Cola Philippines announced yesterday that it is making progress within its World Without Waste goals, the global company’s sustainable packaging initiative to support a circular economy to eliminate waste through the continual use of packaging as a valuable resource.

“At Coca-Cola, we continue to be guided by our purpose of refreshing the world and making a difference through loved brands that are produced sustainably, for a better shared future,” Del Rosario said.

“It has been four years since starting our World Without Waste journey, and we understand more than ever the importance of partnership and collective action. Together, we are making good progress in accelerating the transition to a circular economy for our packaging in the Philippines, with much more still to do,” he added.

The company has highlighted the 100 percent operation status of its PETValue Philippines recycling facility.

PETValue Philippines is a bottle-to-bottle recycling facility located in General Trias, Cavite, which uses advanced recycling technologies.

The facility, which is a result of bottling arm Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. and packaging solutions firm Indorama Ventures, has a projected capacity of processing approximately two billion pieces of used clear PET plastic bottles.

“Sustainability is at the heart of who we are as a company, as proven by more than a century of Coca-Cola treating the Philippines as its home. And it is through innovations like PETValue and strengthening sustainable practices that we will be here for another 100 years, serving Filipino communities,” Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. president and CEO Gareth McGeown said.

The company also pointed out the impact of partnerships in driving collective action towards a circular economy for plastic, including supporting the set-up of over 800 collection points for used PET plastic bottles nationwide.

Coca-Cola Philippines said its program with Plastic Bank has enabled the collection and recycling of almost 13.7 million PET plastic bottles. It has also established over 800 collection points for used PET bottles nationwide as of September.