Primrose Parks offers high-end residences for the holiday season

The Philippine Star
October 15, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino buyers are now gearing up for the holiday season. With that rush comes a great opportunity to partake in the premier leisure and residential development Tagaytay Highlands offers discerning homebuyers: Primrose Parks, the Midlands’ newest residential enclave.

Primrose Parks is a low-density community that spans 6.3 hectares of verdant greenery in the heart of the Midlands. It has the luxury of so much refreshing green space – with only 99 lots spread at 16 units per hectare – that it lives up to its theme of a year-round ‘modern summer.’ The residential village is endowed with close-to-nature facilities that include a lush linear park oriented towards the east that a breathtaking sunrise greets everyone at dawn.

With large window panels letting in the crisp and Christmasy breeze from the natural landscape beyond, a Primrose Parks residence is an enticing property to have for this upcoming holiday season. Among the things homeowners can enjoy is moving around a spacious, clutter-free dwelling highlighted by clean and minimal lines – and spruced up with brightly lit colorful holiday wreaths.

Seeking to exude the lightness and positivity of summertime, Primrose Parks brings you a seamless indoor-to-outdoor life with its ‘biophilic’ concept that incorporates creative landscaping in home and garden designs. Touting a park-like setting, Primrose Parks has 41 percent of its domain devoted to open space, a huge draw for gardening enthusiasts – from hobbyists to hardcore.

For providing safety and security to its residents, guests, and staff, Tagaytay Highlands has been awarded the Safety Seal of the City Government of Tagaytay.

Tagaytay Highlands’ developer, Highlands Prime Inc., a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings, has likewise been named by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development as one of CALABARZON’s 2021 Outstanding Developers for Open Market Projects.

Primrose Parks offers high-end residences for the holiday season

