Business

Stocks climb on improved risk sentiment

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
October 15, 2022
Businessworld

MANILA, Philippines — The stock market managed to close with moderate gains despite the still scorching inflation figures in the US, traders said.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished at 5,904.75, up by 9.11 points or 0.15 percent. Likewise, the broader All Shares index rose by 12.99 points or 0.41 percent to end at 3,177.74.

Total value turnover reached P4.653 billion. Market breadth was positive, 115 to 70, while 40 issues were unchanged.

Unicapital Securities said September inflation in the US increased  more  than  expected  despite  rate  hikes.

“Inflation  pressures continued to weigh on the US economy as the consumer price index (CPI) in September 2022 increased 0.4 percent month-on-month, and recorded an 8.2 percent increase year-on-year.  The month-on-month print was higher than Dow Jones’ estimate of 0.3 percent.  Excluding volatile food and energy prices, core CPI was even higher for the month, accelerating 0.6 percent month-on-month against the Dow Jones estimate of a 0.4 percent increase. Core  inflation  rose  6.6 percent  year-on-year.”

It said that markets now  expect  the US Federal Reserve to raise rates by a fourth consecutive 75 basis points (bps)  in November, and a fifth 75-bps rate hike in December to tame prices.

Around Asia, most bourses rose as investors digested red-hot US inflation data, with sentiment getting a boost from the likelihood of UK taking a u-turn on its tax policy and hopes of more stimulus from China.

Market players kept an eye on the happenings in the UK, where the finance minister cut short his trip to Washington to work on the u-turn of the mini-budget thatwas announced in September that caused a rout in global markets earlier.

However, the elevated headline inflation print in the US for September kept investors under check, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue on its path to hike rates, even at the cost of tipping global economies into recession.

