Oversubscribed Metrobank bond sale to end early

MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) is ending the offer period of its peso-denominated bond ahead of schedule as investors swarmed the fundraising activity.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the bank said it would end the offer period on Oct. 17 instead of the initial schedule of Oct. 19.

Metrobank started offering the bonds carrying a fixed rate of five percent per annum last Oct. 6. The sale of the peso-denominated bonds is exempted from registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Metrobank announced today that its offering of peso-denominated SEC registration-exempt fixed rate bonds will close ahead of schedule due to strong demand,” the bank said.

Metrobank has tapped First Metro Investment Corp., ING Bank NV Manila Branch and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners, while Metrobank, together with FMIC, ING and SCB, are the selling agents.

The initial offer size was pegged at P10 billion but could be upsized. The bonds will be listed on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. (PDEx) on Oct. 28.

Proceeds of the bond offering will be used to refinance maturing issuances and diversify the bank’s peso funding sources while supporting its operations.

Metrobank has been tapping the both the onshore and offshore debt market to finance its aggressive expansion program and to beef up its lending portfolio.

Last December, the bank doubled its bond and commercial paper program to P200 billion to diversify funding sources and bankroll the refinancing of maturing obligations.

“The objective of the program is to refinance maturing issuances and diversify the bank’s peso funding sources over the next three years while supporting the bank’s lending activities,” the bank said earlier.

The bank’s P100-billion bond and commercial paper program launched in November 2018 was fully utilized when it last tapped the domestic debt market where it raised P19 billion via the issuance of peso-denominated bonds in May last year.

Earnings of Metrobank jumped by 33.3 percent to P15.59 billion in the first half from P11.69 billion in the same period last year after it almost doubled in the second quarter.