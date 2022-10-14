Select SSS branches in NCR now open on Saturdays

MANILA, Philippines — Social Security System (SSS) branches in shopping malls in Metro Manila will open on Saturdays to accommodate members who can only transact with the state-run pension fund on weekends.

In a statement, SSS said a total of 12 branches in shopping malls within the National Capital Region will accept transactions, except the tellering services, on Saturdays. The new schedule is effective until the end of the year.

SSS branches that will be open on Saturdays are those located in shopping malls in:

Cubao

Malabon

Novaliches

Paso de Blas

Antipolo

Mandaluyong-Shaw

Marikina

Ortigas

Las Piñas

Makati-Chino Roces

Parañaque

Taguig

These branches are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., except for Novaliches and Ortigas which are open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, 43 SSS branches in NCR will start assisting members as early as 7 a.m., an hour earlier than their regular servicing hours. These branches include those located in the following areas: