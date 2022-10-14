^

Business

Select SSS branches in NCR now open on Saturdays

Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 4:34pm
Select SSS branches in NCR now open on Saturdays
This undated file photo shows an SSS branch.
SSS FB Page

MANILA, Philippines — Social Security System (SSS) branches in shopping malls in Metro Manila will open on Saturdays to accommodate members who can only transact with the state-run pension fund on weekends.

In a statement, SSS said a total of 12 branches in shopping malls within the National Capital Region will accept transactions, except the tellering services, on Saturdays. The new schedule is effective until the end of the year.

SSS branches that will be open on Saturdays are those located in shopping malls in:

  • Cubao
  • Malabon
  • Novaliches
  • Paso de Blas
  • Antipolo
  • Mandaluyong-Shaw
  • Marikina
  • Ortigas
  • Las Piñas
  • Makati-Chino Roces
  • Parañaque
  • Taguig

These branches are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., except for Novaliches and Ortigas which are open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, 43 SSS branches in NCR will start assisting members as early as 7 a.m., an hour earlier than their regular servicing hours. These branches include those located in the following areas:

  • Batasan Hills
  • Congressional
  • Cubao
  • Deparo
  • Diliman
  • Eastwood
  • Fairview
  • Kalookan
  • Malabon
  • Navotas
  • Paso de Blas
  • San Francisco Del Monte
  • Valenzuela
  • Antipolo
  • Mandaluyong-Shaw
  • Marikina
  • Marikina-Malanday
  • New Panaderos
  • Pasig-Mabini
  • Pasig-Pioneer
  • Pasig-Rosario
  • San Juan
  • Tanay
  • Binondo
  • Legarda
  • Manila
  • Pasay-Roxas
  • Pasay-Taft
  • Sta. Mesa
  • Tondo
  • Welcome
  • Alabang-Muntinlupa
  • Alabang-Zapote
  • Bicutan Sun Valley
  • Las Piñas
  • Makati-Chino Roces
  • Makati-Gil Puyat
  • Makati-Guadalupe
  • Makati-JP Rizal
  • Parañaque
  • Parañaque-Tambo
  • Taguig
  • Taguig Gate 3

SOCIAL SECURITY SYSTEM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Recession

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
The announcement by OPEC and Russia that they will slash oil production by two million barrels per day increases the chances of a world recession. If it happens, the impact on poorer countries like ours will be...
Business
fbtw

‘The peso is weak because  the dollar is strong’

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The peso is not weak because the peso is weak.
Business
fbtw
DA, Nestle partner to boost coffee output

DA, Nestle partner to boost coffee output

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is teaming up with Nestle Philippines to boost local coffee production and enable the country...
Business
fbtw
Teleperformance taps Aboitiz's clean power unit to energize Philippine offices

Teleperformance taps Aboitiz's clean power unit to energize Philippine offices

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Cleanergy is AboitizPower’s brand of renewable energy comprised of hydropower, solar power and geothermal power generated...
Business
fbtw
Consunji is MAP Management Man of the Year for 2022

Consunji is MAP Management Man of the Year for 2022

By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
The Management Association of the Philippines has named DMCI Holdings, Inc. chair and president Isidro Consunji as ...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Over 500 franchisers showcase biz concepts to help Filipino entrepreneurs

Over 500 franchisers showcase biz concepts to help Filipino entrepreneurs

3 hours ago
Over 500 local and foreign franchisers will showcase their business concepts at a three-day expo meant to help Filipino entrepreneurs...
Business
fbtw

Government eyes PPP for Baggao water project

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The government is looking for private sector firms interested in a water supply project in Baggao, Cagayan.
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG loans for housing hit record P83 billion

Pag-IBIG loans for housing hit record P83 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG, has released a record P83.3 billion in housing loans in the...
Business
fbtw
DOF wants extension of lower tariff on agriculture

DOF wants extension of lower tariff on agriculture

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The Department of Finance is pushing for the extension of lower tariff rates on major agricultural commodities to bring down...
Business
fbtw
Bargain hunters lift share prices

Bargain hunters lift share prices

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Local stocks got a boost from bargain hunters yesterday, bucking the downtrend in most Asian markets, as investors await the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with