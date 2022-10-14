Select SSS branches in NCR now open on Saturdays
MANILA, Philippines — Social Security System (SSS) branches in shopping malls in Metro Manila will open on Saturdays to accommodate members who can only transact with the state-run pension fund on weekends.
In a statement, SSS said a total of 12 branches in shopping malls within the National Capital Region will accept transactions, except the tellering services, on Saturdays. The new schedule is effective until the end of the year.
SSS branches that will be open on Saturdays are those located in shopping malls in:
- Cubao
- Malabon
- Novaliches
- Paso de Blas
- Antipolo
- Mandaluyong-Shaw
- Marikina
- Ortigas
- Las Piñas
- Makati-Chino Roces
- Parañaque
- Taguig
These branches are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., except for Novaliches and Ortigas which are open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, 43 SSS branches in NCR will start assisting members as early as 7 a.m., an hour earlier than their regular servicing hours. These branches include those located in the following areas:
- Batasan Hills
- Congressional
- Cubao
- Deparo
- Diliman
- Eastwood
- Fairview
- Kalookan
- Malabon
- Navotas
- Paso de Blas
- San Francisco Del Monte
- Valenzuela
- Antipolo
- Mandaluyong-Shaw
- Marikina
- Marikina-Malanday
- New Panaderos
- Pasig-Mabini
- Pasig-Pioneer
- Pasig-Rosario
- San Juan
- Tanay
- Binondo
- Legarda
- Manila
- Pasay-Roxas
- Pasay-Taft
- Sta. Mesa
- Tondo
- Welcome
- Alabang-Muntinlupa
- Alabang-Zapote
- Bicutan Sun Valley
- Las Piñas
- Makati-Chino Roces
- Makati-Gil Puyat
- Makati-Guadalupe
- Makati-JP Rizal
- Parañaque
- Parañaque-Tambo
- Taguig
- Taguig Gate 3
