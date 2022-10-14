Over 500 franchisers showcase biz concepts to help Filipino entrepreneurs

MANILA, Philippines — Over 500 local and foreign franchisers will showcase their business concepts at a three-day expo meant to help Filipino entrepreneurs and those planning to own a business amid the pandemic.

For the first time since the health crisis hit home, the Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) will hold its “Franchise Asia Philippines Expo 2022” on the physical stage, which will happen from October 14 to 16 at the SMX Convention Center.

Almost half of the exhibitors this year are presenting their concepts at the event for the first time ever, PFA President Sam Christopher Lim said in a statement.

Broken down, about a fifth of the brands are from international markets such as Taiwan, Korea, Australia, the US, Thailand, Japan and other countries.

“And to make the most out of the 3 day expo, we've also doubled the number of educational seminars so attendees can learn more about franchising and hone their business skills,” Lim added.

This year’s franchise expo will feature 500 brands, both homegrown and foreign.

The choices also range from new concepts to established brands like 7-Eleven, TGP, Phoenix Petroleum, Seaoil and many more.

The expo is free for those who register online.