DOF wants extension of lower tariff on agriculture

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
October 14, 2022 | 12:00am
DOF wants extension of lower tariff on agriculture
Department of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the economic team has repeatedly raised the needed measures to address food inflation.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance (DOF) is pushing for the extension of lower tariff rates on major agricultural commodities to bring down prices as inflation remains a concern.

Department of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the economic team has repeatedly raised the needed measures to address food inflation.

“In the last Cabinet meeting, a comprehensive set of measures including the extension of EO (Executive Order) 171 has been put forward by the DOF,” Diokno told reporters.

EO 171 effectively reduced the tariff rates on pork, corn, rice and coal, but the measure will expire by the end of the year.

The EO, which was implemented by the previous administration, was aimed at addressing inflationary concerns amid high oil prices that trickled down to food items.

Inflation soared to a four-year high of 6.9 percent in September and economists are expecting further increases for the remainder of 2022.

“Hopefully, the guidance from President Marcos during that meeting will translate to an EO soon,” Diokno said.

Diokno did not elaborate on the initial guidance of Marcos with regard to EO 171.

“We will have a joint memo on EO 171, similar to the sugar memo, for the economic managers to highlight the latest food supply and demand assessment and options to anticipate price shocks moving forward,” he said.

EO 171 extended the reduced tariff of 35 percent on imported rice, but will return to 40 percent in-quota and 50 percent out-quota tariff rates by January.

It also lowered the in-quota tariffs on corn imports to five percent from 35 percent and imposed zero tariffs on coal.

The Foundation for Economic Freedom earlier said the original bases for EO 171 remain relevant.

These include supply chain disruptions, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the African swine fever (ASF) affecting the local hog industry.

