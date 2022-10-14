Bargain hunters lift share prices

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) clocked in at 5,895.64, up 42.01 points or 0.72 percent, while the broader All Shares index rose by 9.17 points or 0.29 percent to end at 3,164.75.

MANILA, Philippines — Local stocks got a boost from bargain hunters yesterday, bucking the downtrend in most Asian markets, as investors await the release of the latest inflation reading in the US.

Traders said stock market buyers opted to stay on the sidelines while waiting for inflation print from the US. As investors stayed mostly cautious, local shares climbed on thin trades, Unicapital Securities said.

Total value turnover was thin at P3.653 billion as foreign funds stayed away. Market breadth was negative, 101 to 71, while 41 issues were unchanged.

Asian stock markets fell ahead of an update on US inflation that investors worry will reinforce the Federal Reserve’s plans for more aggressive interest rate hikes.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 ended lower Wednesday after inflation in producer prices edged down but still was near a multi-decade high.

The more closely watched consumer price index was due out later Thursday.

“A hawkish reaction to the data could add more pressure to stocks,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report.

The Fed and other central banks in Europe and Asia have raised rates by unusually big margins to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs, but traders are afraid they might tip the global economy into recession.

Consumer inflation on Thursday and retail sales data Friday could give a clearer picture of where prices are hottest and how consumers are reacting.

Minutes from the Fed’s last meeting, released Wednesday, underscored the central bank’s commitment to taming “unacceptably high” inflation.

Also Wednesday, the British pound weakened against the US dollar after the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, confirmed Britain’s central bank will not extend beyond Friday an emergency debt-buying plan to stabilize financial markets.