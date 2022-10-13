^

COA: 90% of 4Ps beneficiaries remain poor

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 12:50pm
Individuals line up to receive cash aid from the national government during enhanced community quarantine at a basketball court in Manila on August 11, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Audit found that 90% of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiaries remain poor despite having receiving payouts for a long time.

In its performance audit on the program, the COA said 3,820,012 of the 4,262,439 active 4Ps beneficiaries have been with the program for seven to 13 years, with a total of P537.39 billion cash grants as of June 30, 2021.

“This means that 90% of the active household-beneficiaries remained below poverty threshold even after being in the program for a long period of time,” the COA said.

The COA’s findings are in contrast with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which delisted in July 1.3 million people as 4Ps beneficiaries because they were no longer considered poor.

With this, the COA said some 2.6 million students benefiting from 4Ps may not complete their studies as the law that institutionalizes the conditional cash transfer program puts a seven-year limit on the stay of beneficiaries and does not consider whether they have crossed the poverty line.

“This is crucial because the last two years of school under senior high school are designed to equip the students with skills that will increase their chances of landing a job,” the COA said.

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tuldo signaled Wednesday an openness to review the 4Ps law, which he said may not have been studied well.

Sen. Imee Marcos, who chairs the Senate social justice, welfare and rural development panel, also said it is time to revisit 4Ps.

“The government has spent so much and so far the only proven fact is that it helps in transient or short-term poverty but has not actually established itself as a pathway out of poverty,” Marcos said.

A survey of 165,029 families nationwide showed there were 19.99 million Filipinos living below the poverty line last year, up from 17.67 million recorded in the comparable period in 2018, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. Poverty is measured every three years.

This translated to a poverty rate among the country’s population of 18.1% in 2021, higher than 16.6% rate posted in 2018.

The Marcos Jr. administration wants to cut poverty rate to 9% in its final year in 2028. To do this, the government is targeting to slash the current poverty rate by 5 percentage points by midterm.

