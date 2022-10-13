^

Business

Stocks gain as investors glued on US inflation data

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
October 13, 2022 | 12:00am
This undated file photo shows the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Share prices continued their slow advance yesterday, providing a brief respite from the generally volatile environment, as investors keep watch of external developments, particularly in the US.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed slightly higher at 5,853.63, up 6.26 points or 0.11 percent, while the broader All Shares index rose by 3.14 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 3,155.58.

Total value turnover reached P3.697 billion. Market turnover was negative, with decliners edging out advancers, 87 to 82, while 55 issues were unchanged.

Traders said it was basically a quiet day at the market as investors awaited the latest US inflation numbers, set for release on Oct. 13, and minutes from the US Federal Reserve meeting.

In the meantime, D.A. Market Securities said overseas investors continue to sell Philippine stocks, now on its third straight day.

Around Asia, shares were mixed following another volatile day on Wall Street, as traders braced for updates on inflation and corporate earnings.

“Traders in Asia will also be positioning carefully ahead of the European and UK trading sessions,” Anderson Alves at ActivTrades said in a commentary. “It is unlikely that there will be any pushback on the recent hawkish narrative that has been putting pressure on risk assets, with inflation still a problem globally.”

Recession fears are weighing on markets as stubbornly hot inflation leads consumers to temper their spending and the Fed and other central banks to raise interest rates, slowing economic activity.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its forecast for global economic growth in 2023 to 2.7 percent, down from July’s estimate of 2.9 percent. It said Europe faces a high risk of a recession with energy costs soaring amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wall Street is closely watching the Fed as it continues to aggressively raise its benchmark interest rate to make borrowing more expensive, a strategy that carries the risk of slowing the US economy too much and pushing it into a recession.           

