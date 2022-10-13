DOTr mulls privatization of EDSA busway system

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) wants the EDSA busway system privatized as soon as possible as it no longer has the budget to modernize the infrastructure starting next year.

In an interview with reporters, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the agency is working on privatizing the EDSA busway through a public-private partnership (PPP), admitting it will be difficult for government to maintain and upgrade it in the future.

“There is no budget for the EDSA busway next year. (Our proposal) for 2023 was denied. That’s why I’m really pushing for its privatization,” Bautista said.

The DOTr had planned to spend another P212 million to improve the EDSA busway in 2023 in the absence of a resolution on its privatization. Had Congress passed it, the budget would be used to procure and install traffic signals and secure janitorial and security services.

Since 2020, the DOTr has spent a total of P738 million for the development and improvement of the EDSA busway. In 2020 the agency issued P155 million to purchase and set up some 36,000 concrete barriers to outline the exclusive lane for buses along EDSA.

Also, the DOTr paid P33 million for the civil works of the initial stations in 2020 and another P77 million for additional stops in 2021.

For 2022, the agency secured a record P473 million for the EDSA busway that it used to put up a project management office tasked to oversee the infrastructure.

With no funding for next year, however, Bautista said the best way forward is for the government to privatize the EDSA busway to ensure its continuous upgrade.

At present, Bautista said the PPP Center is preparing a feasibility study on how the privatization of the infrastructure can be done. The study will outline how efficiency of the EDSA busway can be enhanced without raising the cost for commuters using it.

“What is important right now is for the cost of running it to go down, which will redound to lower fares. Although, there is also a possibility that fares will go up because the private sector will try to recoup its investments,” Bautista said.

The transport chief said the DOTr also accepts unsolicited proposals for the privatization of the EDSA busway, disclosing that there is one proponent who expressed interest in taking it.

Up to 550 buses pass through the exclusive lane in EDSA every day, benefiting an average of 335,471 commuters on a daily basis.