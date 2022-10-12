^

Business

Trade gap hits record high $6 billion in August

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
October 12, 2022 | 12:00am
Trade gap hits record high $6 billion in August
Cargo trucks queue along Road 10 at the North Harbor Port in Manila on September 15, 2022.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s trade gap hit a new monthly record high in August as imports posted double-digit growth while exports contracted.

Preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the balance of trade in goods or the difference between the value of exports and imports posted a $6-billion deficit in August, almost double the $3.31-billion gap in the same month last year.

The August trade deficit is also higher than the $5.989-billion trade shortfall in July.

The country’s imports rose by 26 percent to $12.41 billion in August from $9.85 billion in the same month a year ago.

On the other hand, the country’s export sales dipped by two percent to $6.41 billion in August from $6.54 billion in the same month in the previous year.

Overall external trade in goods in August amounted to $18.82 billion, up 14.8 percent from $16.39 billion in the same month last year.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said the trade deficit widened to a monthly record in August due to “the elevated prices of imports of oil and other major commodities largely brought about by the Russia-Ukraine war since Feb. 24, 2022, as well as the further reopening of the local economy toward greater normalcy that fundamentally led to some pickup in imports.”

PSA said imports of mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials surged by 75.6 percent to $1.93 billion in August from $1.1 billion in the same month last year.

Ricafort said the record trade deficit may also be due to the seasonal increase in imports by some manufacturers in preparation for the higher demand or sales in the fourth quarter.

PSA said imports of raw materials and intermediate goods accounted for the biggest share or 39.7 percent of the total imports, amounting to $4.92 billion in August, up 15 percent from $4.28 billion in the same month a year ago.

Imports of capital goods, which accounted for a 27 percent share, climbed by 15.2 percent year-on-year to $3.35 billion in August.

Consumer goods, which had a 17.3 percent share in imports, grew 45.9 percent year-on-year to $2.15 billion in August.

China remained the biggest source of the imports, valued at $2.71 billion or 21.8 percent of the total in August.

As for the country’s exports, PSA said four of the 10 major commodity groups recorded annual decreases in value such as mineral products (-23.8 percent), chemicals (-9.5 percent), machinery and transport equipment (-2.4 percent) and electronic products (-1.6 percent).

The US was the country’s top export destination in August, with outbound shipments amounting to $1.05 billion or a 16.3 percent share of the total exports during the month.

Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said in a telephone interview that while exports declined year-on-year in August, the group does not see this as a trend.

“For the year 2022, (exports) will be higher against 2021 except it will not be as expected,” he said.

He said the group’s projection for total exports this year is around $100 billion.

From January to August, the trade deficit ballooned to $41.81 billion from $24.77 billion in the same period a year ago.

Total imports went up by 26 percent to $92.97 billion during the eight-month period.

Meanwhile, total exports increased by 4.4 percent to $51.16 billion from January to August.

EXPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Car sales continue to climb in September

Car sales continue to climb in September

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
Local car manufacturers saw sales continued their nascent climb in September, recording double-digit growth as demand improved...
Business
fbtw

P1 trillion worth of airport projects to be completed next year

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government and the private sector will complete at least P1 trillion worth of airport projects in the provinces in 2023 as part of efforts to boost travel and tourism nationwide.
Business
fbtw
FDI inflows tank in July on growing recession fears

FDI inflows tank in July on growing recession fears

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Year-to-date, FDI posted a net inflow of $5.1 billion, down 12% on an annual basis.
Business
fbtw
Expensive imports drive Philippine foreign trade in August

Expensive imports drive Philippine foreign trade in August

By Ramon Royandoyan | 12 hours ago
Foreign trade went up in August due in part to the country's growing import bill, resulting in a wider trade deficit...
Business
fbtw
Meralco announces power rate cut in October

Meralco announces power rate cut in October

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Meralco explained that the rate cut was due to a Energy Regulatory Commission-mandated reduction of P0.0619 per kWh in the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Vehicle sales up 29.5% in 9 months

Vehicle sales up 29.5% in 9 months

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Vehicle sales in the country continued to post double-digit sales growth in the three quarters of the year, driven by the...
Business
fbtw
No plan to review Grab acquisition of Move It

No plan to review Grab acquisition of Move It

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Transportation has no plans to review Grab’s buyout of Move It, as it pushes for more players in the...
Business
fbtw

FEF pushes for lower tariffs on major commodities

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Foundation for Economic Freedom is pushing for lower tariff rates on major commodities such as pork, corn, rice and coal to be extended next year to stabilize prices and tame inflation.
Business
fbtw

HMOs profit drops almost 50% in Q1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The health maintenance organization industry reported a nearly 50-percent drop in net income to less than P1 billion in the first quarter amid higher benefits and claims by its members.
Business
fbtw

Starlink entry in Philippines moved to 2023

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The much anticipated entry of Elon Musk’s Starlink will have to wait until next year due to delays in the production and launch of low earth orbit satellites into space.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with